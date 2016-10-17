Tips for Buying Organic Produce

Organic foods are everywhere, but does it really make a difference to buy organic for all fruits and vegetables?





The U.S. Department of Agriculture has developed organic labeling standards for farmers to follow specific practices from farm to table, including soil and water quality, pest control, livestock practices, and rules for food additives. The environment has benefited when it comes to soil and water conservation and less pollution, but what about the consumers themselves?

Studies show the nutrient content of organic foods is comparable to those that are inorganic. Stanford University researchers found “little difference in nutritional content, aside from slightly higher phosphorous levels in many organic foods, and a higher omega-3 fatty acid content in organic milk and chicken.”

Even so, much more research is necessary to determine if organic foods are significantly healthier and safer than inorganic foods. Until then, here are five easy ways to reduce pesticide residue without buying organic:

Wash your hands for 20 seconds

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas

Wash produce before you peel it

Dry produce with a clean cloth

Throw away the outer leaves

The Environmental Working Group, which produces an updated list of produce based on pesticide testing each year, identifies produce with the highest pesticide residue as the “Dirty Dozen.” If you choose to buy organic fruits and veggies, these foods should make the list and will help reduce exposure to pesticides.

Strawberries Apples Nectarines Peaches Celery Grapes Cherries Spinach Tomatoes Sweet bell peppers Cherry tomatoes Cucumbers

Likewise, The Clean Fifteen are fruits and veggies with the least amount of pesticide residues and may not be work spending more for organic.

Avocado Sweet corn Pineapple Cabbage Sweet peas Onion Asparagus Mango Papaya Kiwi Eggplant Honeydew melon Grapefruit Cantaloupe Cauliflower

Guest contributor Kate Moran, RD, LDN, lives in Naples and is the sports dietitian for the Minnesota Twins, based out of the Twins Academy in Fort Myers, and owner of The Educated Plate LLC. Follow Kate on Facebook and Twitter and find her blog here.