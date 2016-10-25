Slonem and Parrisi Collaboration at Harmon-Meek | modern

Searching for that special new statement piece for the season? Harmon-Meek | modern is here to help. When it comes to accessories, there’s nothing quite as elegant as a matching scarf and handbag featuring a unique and memorable pattern. Whether you’re looking for a classic black-and-white print, pink floral design, or spring green motif, make sure to stop by the gallery’s exclusive trunk show on November 16 for a peek at their newest line of purses and scarves, designed collaboratively by internationally-acclaimed artist Hunt Slonem and Marlene Craig, Vice President of Design at Parrisi Luxury Group.

Harmon-Meek Gallery has represented Slonem, a painter and sculptor known for his Neo-Expressionist works of exotic butterflies, tropical birds, and playful rabbits, for over 20 years and is one of the first galleries in the country to offer these accessories, which feature Slonem’s iconic works of animals and nature memorialized in the luxury group’s classic designs.

“The art world and the fashion world meet over and over again, I’ve seen it endlessly in my years as an artist,” says Slonem. “I’m so excited to be part of the union with Parrisi Luxury Group, in bringing my art to the world of luxury handbags and scarves. I feel it’s a great meeting of art and fashion.”