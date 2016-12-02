Eggnog Cookies Recipe

by Anna Bjorlin

PHOTOGRAPHY BY ASHLEY MEYER

STYLING BY ASHLEY MEYER AND AIRIELLE FARLEY

If you’re a fan of eggnog, you’re sure to love this recipe – and if you’re not quite sure how you feel about the spiced sip yet, these delicious cookies are sure to sway your opinion. Reminiscent of a snickerdoodle, these delicious cookies are filled with cinnamon, nutmeg, rum, and vanilla, and slathered with a coating of creamy eggnog frosting that makes them just melt in your mouth.

For the complete recipe, courtesy of Cooking Classy, click here.

Click here for more Christmas cookie recipes.