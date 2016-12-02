Eggnog Cookies Recipe
PHOTOGRAPHY BY ASHLEY MEYER
STYLING BY ASHLEY MEYER AND AIRIELLE FARLEY
If you’re a fan of eggnog, you’re sure to love this recipe – and if you’re not quite sure how you feel about the spiced sip yet, these delicious cookies are sure to sway your opinion. Reminiscent of a snickerdoodle, these delicious cookies are filled with cinnamon, nutmeg, rum, and vanilla, and slathered with a coating of creamy eggnog frosting that makes them just melt in your mouth.
For the complete recipe, courtesy of Cooking Classy,
I’ve never tried something like this but they sound really amazing so I think I’ll try these for Christmas!