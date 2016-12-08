Hot Cocoa Cookies Recipe

by Anna Bjorlin

PHOTOGRAPHY BY ASHLEY MEYER

STYLING BY ASHLEY MEYER AND AIRIELLE FARLEY

Though the weather outside may not be frightful, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy some hot cocoa. And when it’s too warm for a hot drink, these gooey chocolate cookies make for the perfect alternative. Made with cocoa powder, topped with a marshmallow, and drizzled with some chocolate glaze, the only real difference between them and an actual cuppa is the pleasant crunch you get from the decorative snow pearls.

Ingredients: Makes 2 dozen

½ cup butter

12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate

1½ cups flour

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1½ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

1¼ cups brown sugar

3 eggs

1½ tsp. vanilla extract

Large marshmallows

In a medium saucepan or microwave-safe bowl, melt butter and chocolate, stirring frequently. Set aside to cool slightly. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. Beat sugar, eggs, and vanilla on low speed until well combined. Blend in cooled chocolate mixture and slowly add flour mixture. Cover dough and refrigerate about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F and line baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll dough into tablespoon-sized balls, arrange balls about 2 inches apart on baking sheets, and flatten slightly. Bake cookies for 12 minutes. Meanwhile, cut marshmallows in half (crosswise). Once cookies are baked, press one marshmallow half, cut side down, onto the center of each cookie. Return cookies to oven and bake another 2-3 minutes.

Icing Ingredients:

2 cups powdered sugar

4 tbsp. butter, melted

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ cup hot water

½ tsp. vanilla extract

Decorative white pearls

Combine ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk together. Spoon icing onto each marshmallow and top with pearls before icing dries.

Recipe adapted from Rachael Ray and Glorious Treats.

Click here for more Christmas cookie recipes.