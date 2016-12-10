Kourabiedes Recipe

by Anna Bjorlin

PHOTOGRAPHY BY ASHLEY MEYER

STYLING BY ASHLEY MEYER AND AIRIELLE FARLEY

Looking for a unique new cookie to add to Santa’s plate? Try this recipe for kourabiedes, a type of Greek butter cookie flavored with brandy, stuffed with almonds, and rolled in a thick layer of powdered sugar.

Ingredients: Makes about 30 cookies

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp. brandy

2½ cups flour

1/8 tsp. baking powder

½ cup almonds, toasted and chopped

Additional confectioner’s sugar for coating

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix butter and 1 cup sugar until very light and fluffy. Stir in egg yolk and brandy. Mix sifted flour and baking powder in a separate bowl. Mix in flour, baking powder, and salt a little at a time. Knead well until dough is smooth and can be easily rolled into balls. Shape dough into small crescents and place on parchment paper or lightly greased sheet. Bake for about 15-20 minutes until very lightly brown. Roll cookies in first layer of sugar while warm and let cool. Sift remaining sugar over cookies until well covered.

Click here for more Christmas cookie recipes.