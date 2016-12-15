Local Classes to Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

by Anna Bjorlin

It’s time to give those stale New Year’s resolutions a makeover. If you’re tired of giving up on your same old “eat healthier, lose weight” resolutions each year, why not try something new, fun, and (best of all) achievable this year? Thanks to local classes, there’s a myriad of ways to help you keep your healthy living resolutions while also learning some new skills. Browse our list of creative ideas and local classes to find a unique goal perfect for starting off the new year.

Aquatic Activity

If you’re lucky enough to live in Southwest Florida, odds are you have access to the ocean. The new year might be the perfect time to take advantage of your location and hone your skills out on the water. Whether you want to try tackling canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, snorkeling, or surfing, there’s no end to aquatic choices offered and available right here in Collier County.

Don’t know where to begin? The Old Naples Surf Shop offers paddleboard and skimboard lessons along with fitness classes and eco-tours, and if you’re looking for something with a little more adrenaline, Marco Island Watersports offers exciting water activities including waverunner rentals and tours and parasailing adventures.

Culinary Class

Cooking is an essential skill in life, and even if you have the basic moves down (or don’t!), there’s always room for improvement. If you’ve had “learn how to cook” on your to-do list for a while, cross it off by joining a local cooking class. In Naples, Sur La Table in Mercato offers a wide variety of classes available nearly every day of the week, so there’s something for everyone’s tastes and schedules.

January’s lineup includes everything from classes focusing on single dishes and desserts such as homemade ravioli and macarons to more advanced “Date Night” dinners and “Girls Night Out” menus. Our tip? Don’t go alone – cooking is more fun with others, so grab your significant other or some friends (there’s even a Winter Sweets Workshop for kids) before you start cooking.

Cultural Craft

Ikebana, the traditional Japanese art of flower arranging, is a great way to stretch your artistic abilities. Ikebana Naples meets at the Naples Botanical Garden each month and features three “schools” of Ikebana where students can learn the basic principles and style of the art of their choosing (and create fresh floral arrangements to take home and enjoy), as well as an annual exhibit in February perfect for inspiring your own creations.

The next program open to the public will take place on February 1, where Stephanie English will demonstrate how to create a free-style arrangement reflecting the essence of a haiku.