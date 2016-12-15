Christmas Dining Around Town

by Rebecca Rehm

If the thought of cooking for all your family and friends on Christmas stresses your holiday spirit, skip the food prep and the dirty dishes and head to one of the many restaurants around town featuring special pre-fixe menus. Below, we take a look at five local eateries where you can celebrate a low-stress holiday.

BALEEN

BALEEN Restaurant at La Playa Beach & Golf Resort offers a unique beachfront dining experience with an extensive cocktail menu, chef-attended stations, and sprawling terrace overlooking the ocean.

Salads and Starters: Baleen caesar salad; baby iceberg wedge salad; burrata and heirloom tomato salad; baby arugula with poached pear; antipasto display; sliced tropical fruit display

Iced Seafood Display: Iced pink gulf shrimp; East and West Coast oysters; cocktail snow crab claws; New Zealand green lipped mussels; smoked salmon display

Carving Stations: Pepper crusted tenderloin of beef; guava glazed pork tenderloin; pata negra jamon iberico de belotta

Hot Buffet: Blackened Florida gulf grouper; lump crab cakes; chicken roulade; garlic and rosemary roasted heirloom potatoes; roasted root vegetable medley

Desserts: Assorted pies; cakes; pastries; custards; macaroons; cookies

Cost: $105 per adult, $25 per child ages 5-12, complimentary for children ages 4 and under

$105 per adult, $25 per child ages 5-12, complimentary for children ages 4 and under Availability: Lunch is served from 12-4 p.m. and dinner is served from 4-9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25

La Bazenne

French export La Bazenne’s modern cuisine takes on a holiday twist for its three-course tasting menu on Christmas Eve, featuring classic French dishes such as foie gras and crème brulee.

Starters: Onion soup flambé au rhum; petite smoked salmon salad en douceur; small mussels au vin blanc; foie gras maison

Entrées: Steak frites à l’hollandaise truffée; fresh shrimp and scallops pasta à l’Américaine; duck breast brioche aux fruits rouges; filet mignon à la bordelaise; lamb chops à la moutarde

Desserts: Crème brulée; small apple pie façon tatin; crêpe mont blanc

Cost: $52 per person

$52 per person Availability: 4-10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24

Naples Grande Beach Resort

For a mix of old and new, Naples Grande Beach Resort’s lavish Christmas Feast in the Royal Palm Ballroom will feature a menu that blends traditional Christmas carvings and sides with unique options like an antipasto station, raw bar, and more.

Soups: Parsnip and chestnut soup; root chips; lobster bisque; Armagnac creme

Seafood Bar: Blue point oysters; ale and spice poached shrimp; jumbo lump crab cocktail; smoked salmon

Carving: Citrus Brined Turkey; Frenched Pork Loin Roast; Prime Rib of Beef

Small Plates: Valencia paella; gulf shrimp; scallops; calamari; saffron rice; pumpkin ravioli; duck confit; potato gnocchi; pancetta; white bean; English peas

Dessert: Buch De Noel; holiday cookies; eggnog trifle; linzer torte; chocolate gingerbread ganache

“Little Elves” Buffet: Seasonal fresh fruit salad; crudité; chicken fingers; french fries; mac and cheese; cheese and pepperoni flatbread; beef sliders

Cost: $79 per adult, $40 per child ages 5-12, complimentary for children 4 and under

$79 per adult, $40 per child ages 5-12, complimentary for children 4 and under Availability: Seatings at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25

M Waterfront Grille

For a continental take on Christmas dinner, consider the M Waterfront Grille, a contemporary restaurant with an emphasis on fresh seafood, steaks, house made pasta, organics and light lounge plates.

Starters: New England clam chowder; beef carpaccio; escargot, bacon, and brioche

Greens: The “M”; seasonal butternut squash salad; heirloom beet tartar; Caesar salad “steakhouse style”; lobster bisque; shrimp and crab spring rolls; jumbo shrimp cocktail

Entrees: Florida black grouper; grilled Scottish salmon; East Coast swordfish; jumbo Maine lobster tail; black angus filet mignon; veal Milanese; braised short rib; sautéed veal and shrimp “M”; chairman’s reserve New York strip; roasted organic acorn squash

Cost: A la carte

A la carte Availability: 4:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 and 12-9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

The Ritz-Carlton in Naples has a variety of options – from lavish buffets to a sophisticated four-course meal – for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner at four of the hotel’s dining options.

The Grill: On Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25 from 5-10 p.m. The Grill will serve an enticing four-course meal created by Chef Bjoern Lorenzen, featuring entrée selections such as house-cured honey ham, filet mignon Rossini, and seabass. ($175 per person)

The Grand Ballroom Buffet: For an impressive 17-station holiday buffet, try the Grand Ballroom Buffet on Sunday, Dec. 25. Executive Chef George Fistrovich and his culinary team will prepare assorted salad, seafood, cheese, sushi, antipasto, soup, vegetable, and charcuterie selections, as well as a special children’s buffet with chicken fingers, mac and cheese, and more. Seating is 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., 3-4 p.m., and 7-7:30 p.m. ($149 per adult, $69 per child)

Terrazza: Chef Thomas Borelli’s Christmas buffet will feature traditional holiday favorites and other dishes inspired by the season, including roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, sweet potato puree, and more. Sunday, Dec. 25, 5-10 p.m. ($65 per adult, $69 per child)

Lemonía: Gather friends and family to celebrate Christmas at the all-day holiday buffet in the Ritz’s most intimate dining space. Selections include chilled seafood, house-made charcuterie, assorted cheeses, hearty salads, pastas, and more, and there is also a special buffet with kid-friendly selections. Seating is at 12 p.m., 2:30 pm, and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. ($124 per adult, $59 per child)