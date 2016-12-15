5 Light Holiday Cocktail Recipes

Avoid overindulging in calories and alcohol this party season with a handful of lighter-side cocktails concocted by local mixologists.

by Kat Smith

Baleen‘s Ginger-Apple Mojito

This lower-calorie, lower-alcohol holiday cocktail uses honey syrup instead of simple syrup, which makes it a healthy alternative, and it gets great flavor from natural ingredients such as fresh ginger, fresh mint, and apples.

¾ oz. Plymouth gin

½ oz. amaretto

¾ oz. lime juice

¾ oz. honey syrup

Fresh ginger and apples (muddled)

3-5 leaves of fresh mint (muddled)

Hard apple cider (to top)

Crushed ice

For Honey Syrup: In heavy medium saucepan over medium heat, stir together equal parts of honey and water until honey dissolves. Increase heat slightly, then simmer five minutes, stirring occasionally. Refrigerate syrup until cold, about two hours.

Muddle together fresh mint, fresh ginger, and apples in the bottom of a shaker. Add gin, amaretto, lime juice, honey syrup, and crushed ice, and shake for several seconds. Serve in a tumbler and top with hard apple cider. Garnish with an apple ring and lime wedge.

The Continental‘s Holiday Spritz

This take on the classic Aperol Spritz features hints of strawberry. It is naturally light-bodied, thanks to Prosecco and club soda.

1½ oz. strawberry-infused Aperol (lightly muddle 10 strawberries, add a bottle of Aperol and infuse for 72 hours then strain)

2 oz. Prosecco

1 oz. club soda

Pour all ingredients over ice into a wine glass and garnish with an orange or strawberry.

Edgewater Beach Hotel‘s Pomegranate Mojito

This festive red and green Pomegranate Mojito (about half the calories of the traditional version) is the perfect light holiday cocktail, allowing revelers to cut calories, get an antioxidant boost, and relieve fatigue. Pomegranates have been deemed the king of super fruits due to their high number of antioxidants, and mint leaves are a stimulant known to relieve fatigue—that’ll put some happy in your holiday.

Club soda

Pomegranate, quartered and seeded

1½ oz. Pama Liqueur

One-half lime (cut in ¼ wheels)

1 packet of Truvia

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

In the bottom of a cocktail shaker, muddle Truvia, mint, seeds from one-quarter pomegranate, and lime wheels. Add Pama Liqueur, shake vigorously, and pour over ice in a highball glass. Top with club soda and garnish with mint and lime.

Lamoraga‘s Spiced Apple Jack

This festive beverage gets its light touch from sparkling organic pear juice and cider, and offers a warm hint of cinnamon.

½ oz. brandy

¼ oz. spiced pear liquor

2 oz. organic cider

2½ oz. sparkling organic pear juice

1 slice of pear

1 slice of apple

4 ice cubes

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Pour liquid ingredients in a tall glass over ice. Garnish with fruit slices and top with cinnamon.

Midtown Kitchen + Bar‘s Spiced Pear Martini

With low-alcohol pear liqueur and notes of cinnamon and clove, this easy-drinking holiday sip is nicely spiced for the season.

1 oz. St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur

1½ oz. vodka

¾ oz. fresh lemon juice

½ oz. simple syrup

Shake well and strain into martini glass.