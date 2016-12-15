Downtown Naples New Year’s Weekend Art Fair

by NI Staff

Fifth Avenue South makes way for its artistic side January 7-8 as the 21st annual Downtown Naples New Year’s Weekend Art Fair winds down its palm-lined thoroughfare.

Hosted by the Naples Art Association in partnership with the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce, this two-day outdoor art bazaar draws more than 30,000 patrons each year, casually walking the swanky street and perusing museum-quality artwork from more than 250 local, regional, and national professional artists – 65 of which are new to the festival this year.

Nationally ranked as one of the top 100 art festivals in the United States by Sunshine Artist Magazine, the Downtown Naples New Year’s Weekend Art Fair has become a rallying call for art enthusiasts, both local and abroad, giving them a unique opportunity to not only purchase fine art in an array of mediums including painting (oil, acrylic, watercolor), panel works (aluminum and steel), mixed media, photography, ceramics, jewelry, wood and metal sculptures, among others, but to meet the artist behind the work.

This one-on-one interaction gives the work an added depth, where patrons can discover the hidden inspiration behind the work, learn about the artist’s technique, or simply get to know the artist on a personal level. The variety of work and medium is enticing to just about anyone, from the seasoned art aficionado to those just starting their collection, so a trek down the avenue for anyone with an art inkling is a must.