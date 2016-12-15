3 Cocktails to Keep You Warm This Winter

by NI Staff

Though the weather outside may not be frightful, these classic cold-weather cocktails will lift your spirits.

Looking for some non-alcoholic choices? Check out our scrumptious hot cocoa recipes here.

Irish Coffee

January 25 marks National Irish Coffee Day, a full winter day dedicated to the classic coffee- and whiskey-based cocktail. Hot coffee topped with fresh whipped cream makes for a great cold-weather sip, so brew up a few glasses (in the evening, of course) and celebrate the holiday in style with this traditional recipe, courtesy of the International Bartenders Association.

Ingredients (serves 4)

1 tsp. brown sugar

2 parts Irish whiskey

4 parts freshly brewed hot coffee

1 part fresh whipped cream

Warm whiskey over a burner, but do not bring to a boil. Pour into a glass, add hot coffee and brown sugar, and stir lightly. Top with whipped cream, using the back of a bar spoon to gently float the cream on top, and serve hot. For those seeking some extra flavor, add an ounce or two of Baileys Irish Cream for a kick of sweetness, or garnish your dollop of whipped cream with a dash of cinnamon for a festive finish.

Hot Buttered Rum

In the land of eternal sun, one thing is certain: rum, with its Caribbean roots, is our spirit of choice. This recipe for hot buttered rum is for those who have the South Florida taste for sweet molasses while trying to knock the chill from their bones.

Ingredients:

2 sugar cubes

Hot water

2 oz. dark rum

1 small slice of soft butter

In an Irish coffee glass, add sugar and a little hot water; stir until sugar dissolves. Add rum and butter and top with hot water; stir gently. Garnish with a pinch of ground nutmeg (and a cinnamon stick if you want an extra hint of spice).

Hot Toddy

Cooler weather can cause colds, so if you’re feeling a tickle in your throat, it may be an excuse for a Hot Toddy. Once (and maybe still) a remedy for cold and/or flu symptoms, people praised the cocktail’s use of lemon for a boost of vitamin C and honey for its soothing properties. Though it’s not exactly advised to sip on some tipples when feeling ill (the American Lung Association warns against consuming alcohol when sick), if you have a little sniffle, what can it hurt?

The hot toddy is a simple sip to concoct, consisting of just four main ingredients, so be sure not to skimp on quality. Depending on which part of the country/world you hail from, the spirit may differ. For our recipe, we’re going standard, with whiskey being our spirit of choice.

Ingredients:

2 oz. whiskey

2 oz. local honey

4 oz. hot water

Lemon wedge (eighth of a lemon)

Put a teakettle on heat. Cut a lemon into eighths; squeeze (or muddle) a segment in a mug. Add honey, whiskey, and top with hot water. Stir with a cinnamon stick.