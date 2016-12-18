Paradise Wine Owners Share Their Favorite Wines
PHOTOGRAPHY BY MICHAEL CARONCHI
A unique blend of wine shop and entertainment venue in Naples, Paradise Wine is known for its extensive selection of wines, craft beers, and spirits—as well as its tasting bars, live music, and tapas to savor in its wine lounge. This holiday season the owners share a few of their favorite wines to consider for a memorable present, or perhaps your next hostess gift.
3 Wines for Gift Giving
Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé: A sixth-generation producing wine family, Billecart-Salmon is one of the few remaining independently controlled producers in all of Champagne. This rich, elegant, vibrant rosé is the perfect way to start fresh for the new year.
Croft Vintage Port: This vintage Port, produced from grapes grown in Portugal’s upper Douro Valley, is a gift for celebrating special moments. Established in 1588, Croft is the oldest Port house still active today, and sought after by collectors. The Port can be enjoyed now and later to relive the special moment year after year with the same bottle.
Heitz Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon: Heitz has something for everyone, ranging from its Napa Cabernet at a price for casual consumption, to the mid-range Trailside Vineyard, and up to its Martha’s Vineyard Cabernet for the avid collector. A pioneering name in Napa Cabernet, Heitz has been recognized around the world as a classic, top-quality producer since the 1960s.
