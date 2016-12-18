Red and Green Holiday Jewelry

Sweeten the season with red and green jewels.

by Mary Murray

Left: Oscar Heyman necklace with Burma rubies and diamonds set in gold and platinum, Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples; Tiffany 2016 Masterpieces Collection Tiffany Prism ring with tsavorites, diamonds, and a South Sea white pearl set in platinum, Tiffany & Co., Naples.

Right: Stephen Webster Love Me Love Me Not Crystal Haze earstuds with black diamond pavé and quartz green agate crystal haze set in 18-karat white gold, Marissa Collections, Naples; Boucheron 26 Vendôme Collection Ruban Graphique ring with a Colombian emerald, emeralds, diamonds, and black lacquer set in white gold; Oscar Heyman ring with a ruby and diamonds set in gold and platinum, Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples.

Left: Gothic Angel drop pendant with a ruby and diamonds set in 18-karat white gold, Port Royal Jewelers, Naples; dangle earrings with jadeite, emeralds, diamonds, and black diamonds set in 18-karat white gold, Provident Jewelry, Naples; Les Oiseaux Libérés necklace with gray mother-of-pearl, emeralds, and diamonds set in 18-karat white gold and Cactus de Cartier ring with emeralds, carnelians, and diamonds set in 18-karat gold, select Cartier boutiques; Pasquale Bruni Bon Ton Collection ring with quartz, carnelian, and diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold, Mayors locations.

Right: Bouton d’or ring with carnelian, white mother-of-pearl, and diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold, Van Cleef & Arpels, Naples; Goshwara G-One ring with a green tourmaline and diamonds set in 18-karat gold, Bigham Jewelers, Naples; Dior Fine Jewelry Dior à Versailles Salon de Diane bracelet with an emerald and diamonds set in gold and pink gold, select Dior boutiques.

Left: Wendy Yue earrings with carved green turquoise, malachite, tsavorites, black agate, and diamonds set in 18-karat black gold, Marissa Collections, Naples; Graff Diamonds Rosette pendant with rubies and diamonds set in white gold, Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples; Picchiotti ring with a ruby and diamonds set in platinum, Bigham Jewelers, Naples; Chopard Precious Chopard Collection ring with emeralds and diamonds set in 18-karat white gold, Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples.

Right: Dana Rebecca Designs Anna Beth earrings with green onyx and diamonds set in 14-karat white gold, Marissa Collections, Naples; Tiffany 2016 Masterpieces Collection Tiffany Prism pendant with tsavorites and diamonds set in platinum, Tiffany & Co., Naples; Tamara Comolli India Leaf pendant with green onyx set in 18-karat gold, Marissa Collections, Naples; Roberto Coin Carnaby Street necklace with malachite and diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold, Provident Jewelry, Naples; Seaman Schepps Snuff Bottle bracelet with carved jadeite, emeralds, and rock crystal set in 18-karat gold, Yamron Jewelers, Naples.