The Lodge at Glendorn Offers A Winter Wonderland

by Paul Rubio

This year, skip your favorite ski resort and veer off the beaten path to discover one of North America’s secret winter wonderlands: The Lodge at Glendorn. This luxurious, Relais & Châteaux–pedigree lodge encompasses a whopping 1,500 woodsy acres on the outskirts of Allegheny National Forest (nestled near the New York/Pennsylvania border, 90 minutes south of Buffalo), functioning as a self-contained, activities-driven destination exclusive to 16 cabins and suites.

The family estate dates to 1927, when oil titan Clayton Glenville Dorn and his son, Forest, built a single, log and plank–sided cabin overlooking trout-rich Fuller Brook stream. As the Dorn family expanded, new generations built their own sequoia-wood cabins over the vast acreage, each with a design reflective of its respective decade. Now, 16 units (and a fabulous, full-service spa) later, this collection of multigenerational accommodations has been transformed into an upscale resort that tells the story of a single family’s history.

Cozy cabins are just one part of the modern-day Glendorn narrative. Outdoor pursuits also play a central role with 18 miles of hiking paths, 4.5 miles of privately owned banks for fly-fishing, and unspoiled surrounds that transform into one massive, snow-blanketed playground come mid-December. As the foot trails transition to extensive networks for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, and snowmobiling, the frozen lakes solidify as ice-skating rinks, sporting grounds for curling, and fields for ice fishing.

Glendorn is a fantastic four-season destination and, as such, other activities like skeet shooting, sporting clays, and nature tours by jeep are offered year-round. But it is extra special during winter. Whether recharging with hot chocolate, cookies, and hot toddies in one of the estate’s warming cabins, telling stories in the snow around a bonfire, or coming together as a family each evening to discuss the day’s icy adventures over lavish, multicourse meals, Glendorn is the place to pen an unforgettable chapter in your own family’s history.

All images courtesy of The Lodge at Glendorn.