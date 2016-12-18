Wild Winter Fashion Trends
This season, heed the call of animal prints and metallics.
-
1/9
Liquid Mikado skirt ($5,990), heavy stretch jersey top ($1,090), contour belt with keyhole buckle ($495), Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren, Naples; velvet and Veau Velours platform sandals with 140mm heels in version gold-black ($1,095), Christian Louboutin, christianlouboutin.com
-
2/9
Brown printed taffeta polyester skirt ($895), leopard printed cotton sweater ($825), brown printed jersey leggings ($295), Max Mara, Naples; contour belt with keyhole buckle ($495), Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren, Naples; Veau Velours and nappa leather lace-up sandals with patent leather 120mm heels and pearl and crystal embellishment in version black ($1,295), Christian Louboutin, christianlouboutin.com
-
3/9
Amber yellow glossy python pleated T-shirt dress with ink python detailing ($5,500), Burberry, Naples; nappa leather T-strap pumps with 100mm heels and spike embellishment in black/multi metal ($1,195), Christian Louboutin, christianlouboutin.com
; nutmeg Mia crocodile shoulder bag ($5,000), Michael Kors Collection, Marissa Collections, Naples
-
4/9
Lilac Tiger printed double georgette long-sleeve dress with black grosgrain ribbon ($4,300), black lace leggings ($90), mid-heel booties in decorative flower jacquard with red-white-black snake details ($2,150), Gucci, Naples
-
5/9
Fluid suiting velvet evening dress ($4,990), Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren, Naples
-
6/9
Stretch viscose leopard blouse ($1,550), small leaves silk blend devore velvet skirt ($3,300), stretch cavalry twill wool blend jacket ($15,000), Dior, dior.com
, special order, Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples
-
7/9
Fawn bonded suede trench jacket ($5,995), fawn bonded suede skirt ($2,495), fawn/coffee finch leopard calf hair/spazzolato boots ($795), Michael Kors Collection, Marissa Collections, Naples; brown jersey printed top ($450), Max Mara, Naples; leopard-print pony hair and calf leather shoulder bag with tassel detail in brown/ebony/gold ($1,790), Christian Louboutin, christianlouboutin.com
-
8/9
Leopard-print belted trench coat ($2,995), cotton blend trousers ($995), Dolce & Gabbana, Marissa Collections, Naples; printed Tejus, lizard, crocodile, calfskin low boots ($1,500), Dior, dior.com
; brown python embossed belt ($525), Max Mara, Naples
-
9/9
Light silk red cadi ($2,200), Dior, dior.com
, special order, Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples; caban in cark birch black leopard calfskin ($9,850), pants in nero fine light cashmere ($1,750), Bottega Veneta, bottegaveneta.com
; nappa shiny patent and specchio leather pumps with spike embellishment and 120mm heels in version leopard ($1,095), Christian Louboutin, christianlouboutin.com
Photography: NAVID
Photography Assistant: Emil Dostovic
Fashion Editor: Katherine Lande
Fashion Assistant: Chris Rhoades
Model: Letecia Price, Next Model Management, Miami
Hair & Makeup: Heather Blaine, Creative Management, using MAC Cosmetics
Shot by Naples Illustrated on location at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours, Ochopee.
Leave a Reply