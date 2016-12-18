Wild Winter Fashion Trends

This season, heed the call of animal prints and metallics.

by Katherine Lande

PhotographyNAVID

Photography Assistant: Emil Dostovic

Fashion Editor: Katherine Lande

Fashion Assistant: Chris Rhoades

Model: Letecia Price, Next Model Management, Miami

Hair & MakeupHeather Blaine, Creative Management, using MAC Cosmetics

Shot by Naples Illustrated on location at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours, Ochopee.

Share This:

Related Post

Hot for Summer: Bright and Beachy Looks
Estero Fine Art Show Brings Culture to Southwest F...
Classic Winter Evening Looks
Bright Jewelry Pieces to Add to Your Summer Collec...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *