Where to Celebrate the New Year on the Paradise Coast

by Anna Bjorlin

Keep the holiday spirit high by ringing in the New Year at one of these fun local celebrations. Whether you’re looking for classic favorites like the fabulous annual fireworks display at the Naples Pier or hoping to start a new holiday tradition on a boat cruise extravaganza, you’re sure to find the perfect way to count down the minutes until midnight.

Celebrations

The annual fireworks display at the Naples Pier (239-434-6533) will light up the sky from 7:30 to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The colorful event is free and open for all to view. Guests are encouraged to come early to find the best seats on the beach.

Outdoor Activities

Toast the end of the holiday season and the beginning of the New Year aboard the Naples Princess (239-649-2275). Each of its special New Year’s Eve cruises features a gala celebration with an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, a plated dinner, live entertainment, party favors, and a Champagne toast at midnight.

Start the New Year on the right foot at the annual Dave Cranor 5K race at Lowdermilk Park, Naples, on New Year’s Day. A free event including Champagne, the race begins at 7:30 a.m. and features a Polar Plunge afterwards.

Performances

A classic holiday tradition, the Naples Philharmonic will host A Viennese New Year’s Eve concert followed by a grand reception. Beginning at 9 p.m. at Hayes Hall, the celebration includes the concert, a sumptuous buffet, endless flutes of Champagne, and a night of dancing onstage to a live band.

Shopping

Celebrate the New Year with activities, shopping, live music, favors, and more on Third Street South from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on December 31. The annual fireworks display two blocks away at the Naples Pier will go off at 7:30 p.m.

Wind down from your New Year’s Eve celebrations by browsing fine art at the 21st Annual Naples New Year’s Art Fair along Fifth Avenue South, which showcases more than 250 professional artists’ work ranging from home décor to jewelry January 7 and 8.