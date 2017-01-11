3 Game Day Dips to Win Over Your Guests

by Rebecca Rehm

When it comes to laying out a Super Bowl party spread, it can sometimes seem like everyone serves the same kind of appetizers. While dips like bean dip and spinach and artichoke dip are indeed tried and true options, why not shake things up this year with tastes that are a bit more gourmet? Here are three dips that will win over your game day guests.

1 tablespoon olive oil 1 cup part skim ricotta

1 (8-ounce) log goat cheese

3/4 cup crumbled feta

1 clove minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 cup freshly chopped basil

1/4 pound yellow cherry tomatoes

1/4 pound red cherry tomatoes

Toasted bread or crackers for serving

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Spray a small 6-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.

In a large bowl, mix together the olive oil, ricotta, goat cheese, feta, garlic, salt, lemon juice, and basil. Use a spoon to combine as much as possible. When combined as much as you can by hand, stir in half of the tomatoes.

Pour mixture into baking dish and top with remaining tomatoes.

Bake uncovered for 30-40 minutes or until bubbly and slightly browned.

Serve with toasted bread or crackers.

Note: The tomatoes will be very hot. If they haven’t split in the oven, it helps to pierce each one to let some steam out once removed from the oven. Wait about 10 minutes before serving.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons green onions, minced

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup sour cream

1/3 cup parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons fresh chives, minced

1 tablespoon fresh dill, minced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 pound shelled lump crab meat

1/3 cup parmesan cheese to sprinkle on top

Serve with baguette slices or crackers

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Spray a 9×9 inch baking pan with cooking spray and set aside.

In a small pan, add olive oil and green onions. Sauté over medium-high heat until the onions are softened and then remove them from the heat.

Beat together green onions, cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, 1/3 cup parmesan cheese, chives, dill, lemon juice, and salt until well combined and creamy. Fold in crab meat.

Spread crab mixture evenly into prepared baking dish and sprinkle with remaining 1/3 cup parmesan cheese.

Bake for 20-30 minutes until lightly brown and cheese is melted on top.

Serve with baguette or crackers.

8-ounce package fat free cream cheese, softened

1/2 a tub (about 6 ounces) fat-free/light Cool Whip

1/2 cup white chocolate chips (optional)

1 16 ounce jar of your favorite caramel sauce

Apple slices, for dipping

Instructions

In an electric mixer, blend cream cheese, Cool Whip, and caramel sauce until well combined.

Mix in white chocolate chips

You can eat immediately, or refrigerate for about an hour to allow to firm up a bit. Serve with apple slices.