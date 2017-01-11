Naples Illustrated’s 2017 Dining Awards

by Chelle Walton

Naples’ stardom as a foodie destination shines brighter each year as a gradual influx of celebrity chefs of national stature joined our culinary scene over the past couple of years. Add this to the talent and ingenuity of local chefs, and you have a restaurant landscape that offers a cornucopia of delicious dining options.

After thousands of readers nominated their favorites and voted for the finalists in an online poll, we present our third annual 2017 Readers’ Choice Dining Awards. Click on each category to find out this year’s award winners.

Best New Chef

Chef Roel Mesta has helped bring back a more accurate representation of Mexican cuisine to Masa.

The Cuisine

From best Italian cuisine to best farm-to-table experience, these local eateries offer something for everyone.

The Experience

These local restaurants are sure to provide the perfect ambiance for your next night out.

The Dishes

This year’s crop of dishes includes everything from scrumptious salads to juicy Wagyu steaks.

The Sips

Whether you’re craving coffee or cocktails, find out the best places in town to quench your thirst.

Best Restaurant

Osteria Tulia continues to rule the Naples-area dining scene with a unique brand of rustic Italian cooking.

Best New Restaurant

Zen Asian BBQ has shaken up the definition of pan-Asian cuisine in the Naples vernacular.

The Hall of Fame

This year, eight dining establishments were inducted into our inaugural Hall of Fame.

Editors’ Choice

Our new Editors’ Choice Awards highlight restaurants in a handful of new categories that deserve recognition.

