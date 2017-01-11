Reunion Resort Offers a Relaxing Getaway

The family-friendly resort puts a luxe-meets-comfort spin on the Orlando experience.

by Mary Murray

There are countless ways to approach an Orlando vacation. Regardless of what tops your itinerary—whether it’s quality time with Mickey Mouse, multiple rounds on challenging greens, or even an airboat ride through indigenous swamps—Reunion, A Salamander Golf & Spa Resort has you covered.

Located in Kissimmee, Reunion provides easy access to theme parks but feels worlds away from that deafening hustle and bustle. At the end of a long day standing in line to ride this attraction or hug that character, nothing beats returning to your suite overlooking undulating golf dunes. If a suite doesn’t suit your needs, book a massive condo, villa, or vacation home. The largest rentals boast as many as 12 bedrooms, so there’s no need to trim the guest list.

But for those tired of the typical Orlando outings, Reunion captures a more natural, easygoing slice of Central Florida life. Test your endurance at the nearby Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park, where obstacle courses weave through native flora. Perfect your swing at three world-class golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Tom Watson. If traditional golf doesn’t pose a challenge, opt for Footgolf, a soccer-inspired spin on the game. Explore the Florida Everglades Headwaters on an airboat tour with Marsh Landing Adventures. Or, for a calmer approach to aquatic pursuits, relax at Reunion’s water park. No matter how you spend the day, end it with a sunset spin on the new Orlando Eye, a 400-foot observation wheel that offers a panoramic view of downtown.

While most Orlando excursions are marked by fast food and soulless chains, Reunion takes dining seriously. Every suite has a full kitchen, but why cook when there are gourmet bites just an elevator ride or short drive away? In the main lobby, choose between Tuscan cuisine at Forte or out-of-this-world raw treats at the Grande Lobby and Sushi Bar. The Grand Reunion and Salamander rolls are must-orders.

When it comes to Reunion’s restaurants, though, Eleven tops them all, literally and figuratively. This indoor-outdoor rooftop eatery puts an unexpected twist on contemporary American eats, as seen in creations like filet mignon egg rolls and roasted garlic served with Cambozola cheese and a candied tomato chutney.

Following a decadent dessert (the peanut butter, chocolate, macadamia nut torte is worth every calorie), step outside to savor a Central Florida scene unlike any other. As the sunset gives way to the sparkling diamond sky, you’ll be perfectly placed to view the Walt Disney World fireworks in all their magical splendor.