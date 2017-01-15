Valentine’s Day Bouquets to Suit Your Sweetheart

by Rebecca Rehm

This Valentine’s Day, skip the typical dozen red roses in favor of something a little more special. Your sweetheart is unique and deserves something fitting for her personality. Below is a guide for five types of bouquets that are sure to appeal to her individual taste.

For the Artist:

A unique sculptural bouquet like this one from Driftwood Garden Center is a wonderful option that will speak to your artistically-minded sweetheart. Look for tropical blooms with interesting textures or flowers in an offbeat arrangement to make her bouquet stand out from the rest.

For the Nature Lover:

For lovers of the great outdoors, consider a bouquet that expresses the wild, untamed beauty of nature. Loosely arranged bouquets with plenty of greenery like this piece, available from Bonita Blooms, are the perfect way to mirror your sweetheart’s easygoing, organic style.

For the Drama Queen:

If your lady has a flair for the dramatic, skip the roses and order an arrangement with bold orchids in rich colors. This luxurious bouquet, available at Golden Gate Flowers, arrives in a mercury glass bowl that’s sure to impress.

For the Romantic:

Soft textures and delicate pastel blooms are the key ingredients when choosing a bouquet for your tenderhearted love. For the woman who loves dreamy romantic gestures, surprise her with this bundle of crème roses, gladioli, and waxflower in a vintage hurricane vase from Petals and Presents.

For the Traditionalist:

Some women just love the classics, and a voluminous bouquet of red roses is the perfect answer to that desire. To make your declaration of love unique, vary the colors of the roses like in this timeless arrangement from Marco Island Florist.