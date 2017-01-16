February Art Happenings in Collier County

by Anna Bjorlin

Get ready for a bevy of art fairs and festivals, because the Paradise Coast’s art scene is humming with activity from Estero to Marco Island. No matter where you’re located or what you’re looking for, there’s something for every art aficionado’s taste and pocketbook this month.

We’ve highlighted some of the best events happening around the area, so read below to find out why you should go.

Estero: 11th Annual Coconut Point Art Festival

This annual weekend art festival is ranked as one of the top fine art festivals in the country by Sunshine Artist Magazine, and features hundreds of participating artists selling everything from life-size sculptures to one-of-a-kind jewels.

When : February 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: February 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where : Outdoors at the Coconut Point Mall, 23106 Fashion Drive, Estero

: Outdoors at the Coconut Point Mall, 23106 Fashion Drive, Estero Why you should go: It’s the perfect weekend opportunity for a leisurely stroll amidst some fine art, and its convenient location at the Coconut Point Mall lends itself to other shopping as well.

Sanibel: Sanibel Arts & Crafts Fair

Each year, the Sanibel-Captiva Rotary Club presents its premier arts and crafts fair over President’s Day Weekend. The two-day event showcases over 100 juried artists and craftsmen and their wares, which range from painted furniture to unique gifts. Proceeds from the fair are used to meet community needs, fund local scholarships, and for human service needs worldwide.

When : February 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., February 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: February 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., February 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where : On the lawn of the Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel

: On the lawn of the Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel Why you should go: The fair is also a celebration of local community spirit, where you can view displays from the charity projects supported by the Rotary Club.

Bonita Springs: Bonita Springs National Art Festival

Each year, the Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs presents three fine arts and crafts festivals where over 200 national and international artists gather to sell their works, which include handcrafted jewelry, drawings, pastels, and more, and to share their creative processes with guests.

When : February 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: February 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where : Riverside Park and adjoining streets in central Bonita Springs, 10450 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs

: Riverside Park and adjoining streets in central Bonita Springs, 10450 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs Why you should go: Last year, this festival achieved a lofty ranking of #2 in the nation by Sunshine Artist Magazine.

Naples: 38th Annual Naples National Art Festival

What began as a spring art show in 1980 evolved into the longstanding tradition of the Naples National Art Festival that Neapolitans know today. The festival is held just steps away from Naples’ historic Fifth Avenue South and draws some of the finest artists in the country (as well as local performing artists at the Cambier Park Band Shell).

When : February 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: February 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where : Cambier Park and 8th Street South

: Cambier Park and 8th Street South Why you should go: It’s one of the largest festivals in the area, with over 1,000 artists from around the country competing for just 260 spots.

Marco Island: Marco Island Fine Art & Craft Fair

A winter and spring tradition, the Marco Island Fine Art & Craft Fair showcases local, regional, and national vendors displaying their talent, art, and products for the general public.