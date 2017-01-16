3 Apps for a Healthy Heart
These mobile apps will help keep your heart ticking soundly.
February marks American Heart Month, so we’re highlighting the importance of heart health with the latest apps.
ASCVD Risk Estimator | Free, iOS and Android devices
Created by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association, the ASCVD Risk Estimator app helps you estimate your risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), which can narrow the arteries of the heart over time. Available on iTunes and Google Play, the app also offers tips on lifestyle changes that can help lower your risk of the disease.
iBP Blood Pressure | $0.99, iOS and Android devices
The iBP Blood Pressure app helps you analyze and track your blood pressure readings. A wireless blood pressure monitor is required for the readings, then the app stores the numbers and color-codes results to show low to high blood pressure. It also tracks the stats over time and allows you to send the information directly to your doctor and loved ones.
Instant Heart Rate | $2.99 iOS and Android devices
Place the tip of your index on your mobile phone’s camera to discover your pulse in a matter of seconds with the Instant Heart Rate app. It can also calculate what your ideal heartbeat should be while resting, exercising lightly, training intensely, and more. You can store the numbers in the app whenever you check your heart rate so you can spot trends.
