Friends of Foster Children Forever January 26, 2017 by NI Staff 1/13 Rio DeArmond, Rob Wilson, Brian Roland, Nicole Black Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13 Trisha and Eric Borges Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13 Bob Almond Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13 Jinx and Lloyd Liggett, Christa Crehan, Janette Logan Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13 Mary and Scott Robertson Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13 Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13 Steve Scire, Monica Vasquez Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13 Philippe Martin, Marie Christine St. Pierre Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13 Michael and Kaleigh Grover Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13 Cathy and Alan Carroll Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13 Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13 Gisela Estrada, Olive Lageman Show Caption Hide Caption What: Ninth Annual Boots & Boogie Bash Who: Honorary chairs Trisha and Eric Borges and other supporters of foster kids in our community Where: Grey Oaks Country Club. The event was sponsored by Naples Illustrated.
Leave a Reply