Neighborhood Health Clinic

by NI Staff

1/11

2/11 Rhonda Armstrong, Danielle Vigliotti, Jennifer Walker

3/11 Dr. Brad and Meg Middaugh

4/11 Kevin Walker, Paul Edwards

5/11 Jamie Lynn Bucci

6/11 Alyssa Haney, Heather Tice

7/11

8/11 Anna Gruzalski Smith and Mike Smith

9/11 Jennifer and Scotty O’Dell

10/11 John Thomas Cardillo, Mike Delago

11/11 Kitty Carmichael

What: The Underground Artery, a 1920s prohibition-style speakeasy

Who: The BlockList, the next-generation group supporting the clinic

Where: Naples Botanical Garden