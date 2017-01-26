Neighborhood Health Clinic January 26, 2017 by NI Staff 1/11 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11 Rhonda Armstrong, Danielle Vigliotti, Jennifer Walker Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11 Dr. Brad and Meg Middaugh Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11 Kevin Walker, Paul Edwards Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11 Jamie Lynn Bucci Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11 Alyssa Haney, Heather Tice Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11 Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11 Anna Gruzalski Smith and Mike Smith Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11 Jennifer and Scotty O’Dell Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11 John Thomas Cardillo, Mike Delago Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11 Kitty Carmichael Show Caption Hide Caption What: The Underground Artery, a 1920s prohibition-style speakeasy Who: The BlockList, the next-generation group supporting the clinic Where: Naples Botanical Garden Share This:FacebookLinkedinGoogle+PinteresttumblrTwitterMoreRelated Post The Shelter for Abused Women & Children’... Boys & Girls Club of Collier County’s Y... David Lawrence Center’s Sunset Cruise Naples Illustrated 2016 Leading Ladies Celebration
Leave a Reply