5 Places to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Enjoy delicious dining with your sweetheart for a romantic night at one of these local eateries.

by Rebecca Rehm

A romantic Valentine’s Day dinner date with your sweetheart is a must – and with an abundance of restaurants offering special holiday menus and featured dishes, there’s still time to make a reservation. Here are five of the many options to look for a table.

Brio Tuscan Grille – Naples

For an authentic Italian, “polished casual” dining experience this February 14, Brio Tuscan Grille in Naples will offer a special Valentine’s Day two-course select menu, including a soup or salad and one of four entree options: Chicken Saltimbocca, Scallop Risotto, Crab Stuffed Shrimp & Lobster Tail, or Filet Mignon. Reservations are a must at this popular restaurant.

Price : Starting at $20.95 per person.

: Starting at $20.95 per person. Availability: Until 10 p.m. Feb. 14. For reservations, call (239) 593-5319.

Fleming’s Steakhouse – Naples

Fleming’s emphasis on fresh and seasonal ingredients translates into a diverse menu for Valentine’s Day guests; the dinner special includes a salad and one of two mouthwatering entree duos, easily followed by a romantic featured dessert.

Amuse-Bouche: Shrimp and Sea Scallop, seared and served with creamy goat cheese grits and zesty tomato-butter sauce

Salads: Fleming’s Salad (topped with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, tomatoes, onions, lemon vinaigrette, and herbed crostini); Modern Caesar (tossed with hearts of romaine, parmesan, fried capers, and crisp prosciutto chips)

Entree Duo: 8 oz. Filet Mignon (seasoned with kosher salt and black pepper, served with leek fries) paired with your choice of New Zealand Ora King Salmon (with panko truffle crust and mushroom duxelle, served with sauteed beech mushrooms and garlic butter sauce) or Australian Lobster Tail (served with drawn butter).

Featured Dessert: Raspberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding

Featured Wines: JCB Passion Napa Valley, 2013/14 (specially available); JCB Brut Burgundy No 21 France NV

Price : Starting at $69 per person.

: Starting at $69 per person. Availability: The Valentine’s Day menu is available February 10-19. 5 to 10 p.m. For reservations, call (239) 598-2424.

Ocean Prime

In addition to the usual made-from-scratch menu of steak and seafood dishes, Cameron Mitchell’s award-winning restaurant Ocean Prime will offer special featured items this Valentine’s Day, including two new entrees and a tantalizing pomegranate cocktail.

Entree Specials: 8 oz. Filet with lobster tortellini, truffle cream sauce, and shaved truffle; Jackman Ranch 22 oz. Wagyu Cowboy Ribeye

Featured Cocktail: Pom Frost, made with PAMA liqueur, lemon, sparkling wine foam, and pomegranate

Price : Starting at $60 per person.

: Starting at $60 per person. Availability: Open at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 14. For reservations, call (239) 430-0404.

Roy’s – Bonita Springs

In the mood for Pacific Rim cuisine? To celebrate Valentine’s weekend, Roy’s will offer a Fresh Steamed 1 lb Maine Lobster and Hand Carved Filet Mignon entree Friday through Tuesday, as well as a special four course Prix Fixe menu with Chef’s signature items. Options include Jumbo Prawns (with togarashi pappardelle, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers, English peas, and lobster carbonara); Hand Carved Rustic Rubbed 14 oz. Ribeye (served with asparagus and blackened poblano mashed potatoes); and more.

Availability: Special lobster entree available Feb. 10-14; four-course Prix Fixe menu available Feb. 14. 4-10 p.m. For prices and reservations, call 239-498-7697.

Stonewood Grill and Tavern

Oak-grilled steak and fresh seafood abound on the menu for Stonewood Grill and Tavern. This Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is offering two featured dinners – twin cold water lobster tails or a 6 oz. filet with a cold water lobster tail, both served with chef’s vegetables and choice of rice pilaf or roasted garlic mashed potatoes.