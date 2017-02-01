Full-Circle Love: Elizabeth Bradshaw Kapnick and Michael Vandenberg

By Daphne Nikolopoulos and Karen T. Bartlett

Photography by Carrie Patterson

On an early evening in November, Elizabeth Bradshaw Kapnick took her father’s arm and walked down a tree-lined boardwalk to a long stretch of lawn. At the end of this carpet of green was an arch made with hundreds of white hydrangeas and, beneath it, the man who would soon be her husband.

Elizabeth—EB to her friends—took a long look at her surroundings so she’d never forget that moment. Palm trees swayed in a gentle breeze. Water lilies bloomed on the surface of a placid pond. In the distance, a thousand shades of green trumpeted Florida’s native scrub lands and rivers of grass.

Could this really be the same place she remembered as a little girl? Sixteen years before her wedding day, she’d taken a tour of the raw, jungle-like piece of land that, with her family’s personal and financial support, would become the Naples Botanical Garden.

Her mother, Kathleen Kapnick, remembers the day well. Harvey Kapnick Jr., Kathleen’s father-in-law, had just gifted the 170-acre parcel of land to the nascent garden effort when the young Kapnicks came to visit. “We were visiting [my husband] Scott’s parents in Naples during spring break,” she says. “Harvey and one of the [garden’s] original board members, Connie Alsbrook, piled several of us into a golf cart for a tour. It was hot and buggy as we crashed through bushes and bounced along a rugged melaleuca path.”

EB was 12 at the time and saw the tour as an adventure, a fun outing with grandpa. She could not have imagined that the unwieldy thicket would become a LEED Gold-certified destination showcasing a myriad of plants, flowers, and habitats—and Naples’ No. 1 attraction. Nor did she know that, one day, she would be married in its verdant embrace.

Hosting the wedding at the Garden was particularly important to her mother. “I asked her to please keep an open mind, and she agreed,” says Kathleen, a member of the Garden’s Sustaining Leadership Council and a past chair of its iconic fundraiser, Hats in the Garden.

Family tradition and extraordinary beauty turned out to be a powerful combination. “There was no reason to look further,” EB says. “This garden is just a dream.”

Especially on the day she would become Mrs. Michael Vandenberg. The performance lawn was bedecked in white flowers, both in the aforementioned arch and in the pedestal urns lining the bridal aisle. White rose petals floated above the newlyweds as they walked for the first time as husband and wife, and the watercolor hues of a Naples sunset reflected in the lily pond as they posed for their first portraits.

It was a scene as heaven-sent as their love story. EB and Mike met as freshmen at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, where they were assigned to the same quad. The attraction was instant and lasted throughout college, as the two shared their love for adventure and nurtured each other’s career dreams. In her junior year abroad, EB headed to the U.K. to attend the London School of Economics, and Mike moved to New York to put in two years as a paralegal before attending law school at Boston University. EB landed a job with Goldman Sachs, first in London and later in San Francisco and New York.