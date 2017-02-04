3 Sangria Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

by Rebecca Rehm

Since its rise to popularity in the US after the 1964 World’s Fair, sangria has been a staple drink for the warmer months – but with winter dragging on, many people need something to remind them that spring and summer are on the horizon. The sweet taste of sangria, bursting with juicy, sliced fruit is the perfect way to quench your thirst and forget winter for a glass or two. Here are three of our favorite recipes.

Sparkling Strawberry and Kiwi Sangria

Ingredients

1 ⁄ 2 oz. white rum

⁄ oz. white rum 1 oz. muddled strawberries

1 oz. simple syrup

3 oz. sparkling wine

3 slices kiwi (not muddled)

Method

Combine first three ingredients, add ice, shake well, and pour into a wine glass. Add kiwi slices and top with sparkling wine.

Sunset Sangria



Ingredients

1 jar of wine marinade ( recipe here )

1 bottle of chardonnay

1 bottle of brut Champagne

1 pint of strawberries, hulled and halved

2 peaches, pitted and cut into eighths

1 lemon, sliced into quarter-inch wheels

1 lime, sliced into quarter-inch wheels

2 oranges (preferably smaller in size), sliced into quarter-inch wheels

Method

Place all fruit into a large pitcher and add chardonnay and wine marinade. Allow to sit for at least four hours at room temperature before serving.

When ready to serve, add champagne and ice. Serve with a ladle, making sure each glass gets a helping of fruit.

Raspberry Sangria

Ingredients

4 parts Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

1 part fresh squeezed orange juice

1 part fresh squeezed lime juice

1 part sugar

1 whole orange

1 whole lime

24 parts ice

5 parts frozen sweetened raspberries

4 parts triple sec

12 parts champagne

16 parts chilled lemon-lime soda

Method

Combine juices and sugar in a sauce pan. Bring to a low heat, careful not to boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and allow the syrup to cool.

Thinly slice the orange and lime. Add ice, juice mixture, orange and lime slices, raspberries, tequila, and triple sec in a pitcher and stir. Add champagne and soda, stir gently and serve.