Everything’s Coming Up Roses
Accessories in on-trend rose and blush tones are perfect for the month of romance.
Photography by Vanessa Rogers
WATCH ME
Parmigiani Fleurier Kalpa Donna watch with sapphire crystal and 43 diamonds ($9,400), Exquisite Timepieces, Naples
BLUSHING BEAUTY
Satin ruffle and crystal embellished clutch ($350), Marilyn’s Distinctive European Fashion, Naples; pearl and diamond wave cuff ($1,295), gold vermeil cuff with pavé diamonds ($2,495), Pierre & Harry, Naples
BLING TO LIGHT
Whiting & Davis gold tassel mesh wristlet ($136), BRuno, Naples; pearl and crystal necklace ($1,020), Carlson’s Fine Jewelry, Naples; Onex gold embellished wedge ($130), Ooh! Ooh! Shoes, Naples
FRESH FACES
Patek Philippe 18-karat rose gold annual calendar with pink alligator strap, mother-of-pearl face, and full diamond bezel ($49,900); Harry Winston 18-karat rose gold bracelet watch with diamond hour markers, full diamond bezel, and a mother-of-pearl face ($36,900); IWC stainless steel ladies automatic watch with full diamond bezel and alligator strap ($10,200), Yamron Jewelers, Naples
WRIST CANDY
Cartier 18-karat rose gold medium Tank Anglaise watch ($42,800), Provident Jewelry, Naples
STEP UP
FS/NY suede ballet flats with crystal embellishments ($215), Pratt’s Shoe Salon of Florida, Naples; Jennifer Landis Designs keshi pearl and sterling silver necklace ($2,100), J&K Collections, Naples
