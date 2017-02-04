Everything’s Coming Up Roses

Accessories in on-trend rose and blush tones are perfect for the month of romance.

by Katherine Lande

Photography by Vanessa Rogers

WATCH ME

Parmigiani Fleurier Kalpa Donna watch with sapphire crystal and 43 diamonds ($9,400), Exquisite Timepieces, Naples

BLUSHING BEAUTY

Satin ruffle and crystal embellished clutch ($350), Marilyn’s Distinctive European Fashion, Naples; pearl and diamond wave cuff ($1,295), gold vermeil cuff with pavé diamonds ($2,495), Pierre & Harry, Naples

BLING TO LIGHT

Whiting & Davis gold tassel mesh wristlet ($136), BRuno, Naples; pearl and crystal necklace ($1,020), Carlson’s Fine Jewelry, Naples; Onex gold embellished wedge ($130), Ooh! Ooh! Shoes, Naples

FRESH FACES

Patek Philippe 18-karat rose gold annual calendar with pink alligator strap, mother-of-pearl face, and full diamond bezel ($49,900); Harry Winston 18-karat rose gold bracelet watch with diamond hour markers, full diamond bezel, and a mother-of-pearl face ($36,900); IWC stainless steel ladies automatic watch with full diamond bezel and alligator strap ($10,200), Yamron Jewelers, Naples

WRIST CANDY

Cartier 18-karat rose gold medium Tank Anglaise watch ($42,800), Provident Jewelry, Naples

STEP UP

FS/NY suede ballet flats with crystal embellishments ($215), Pratt’s Shoe Salon of Florida, Naples; Jennifer Landis Designs keshi pearl and sterling silver necklace ($2,100), J&K Collections, Naples

