Hearts Aflutter: Valentine’s Day Finds

HOLD ME: This Italian-made Alex Lolita mini pleated leather satchel features a Lego-inspired heart, removable shoulder strap, and magnetic flap closure ($1,018). Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples (239-592-5900, saksfifthavenue.com)
THAT'S AMORE: Murano Luxury Glass of Italy crafted this sleek, abstract sculpture, named after the Italian word for lovers, "Amanti" ($975). Casanova Venetian Glass & Art (239-571-1610, casanovavenetianglass.com)
PILLOW TALK: Brass beads and sequins define this throw pillow’s heart ($298) against a black linen background. The Talitha Black Heart Pillow is 15 inches square. Jonathan Adler (305-576-0200, jonathanadler.com)
WORD PLAY: Tuck in a little love with these handcrafted, book-folded gift enclosure cards ($3.50 each) with glitter accents. From Karen Adams Designs, each comes with its own Euro-flap vellum envelope. Summerfields (239-430-2505, summerfieldsnaples.com)
HEART BREAKER: Those who don’t wear their heart on their sleeve can step out in bold style with this Stella McCartney 100-percent cotton, crewneck tee ($260). Nordstrom (239-325-6100, shop.nordstrom.com)
HOP TO IT: California artist Tim Cotterill, “The Frogman,” casts a red frog in the role of “Arrow,” the name of this solid bronze heart-themed sculpture ($600). Gallery One (239-263-0835, galleryonenaples.com)
CALL ME, MAYBE: Protect your heart, phone, and private conversations with a heart-themed iPhone case that fits from an iPhone 4 ($29.95) to iPhone 7 Plus ($40). It is also available in a protective version. Casetify (casetify.com)
