Shop the Gulf: A-Z Guide

The Paradise Coast offers much more than sun and sand. Get ready to snap up local treasures and hidden gems with our handy shopping guide.

by Chelle Walton

PHOTOGRAPHY BY ASHLEY MEYER

Art galleries: From artful jewelry to grand works by the masters, Naples is an art buyer’s paradise. Downtown in particular is known for its run of galleries along Fifth Avenue South, around Third Street South, and at Crayton Cove. But you will find galleries of significance throughout town and from Marco Island to Estero.

Beachy: In their simplest form, beach gifts are seashells—and you can’t always find the perfect specimen at the beach. For that perfect shell, beach-themed gift, or supplies to turn your beach findings into jewelry, picture frames, and other works of art, hit shell shops such as downtown Naples’ Blue Mussel. Beachy signs with sentiments such as “Life’s at Ease with an Ocean Breeze” also fill its shelves. Marco Island Craft & Shell Company stocks handmade shell-art creations by local artisans.

Culinary: Steadfast in an ever-competitive franchise market, The Good Life has kept local cooks in high-quality gadgetry, cookware, and barware for more than 40 years. The store also offers themed cooking classes. Check the schedule online.

Designer threads: Naples—despite its casual, beachy setting—is a dress-up kind of place. When it won’t do to don anything but the most fashionable, begin your shopping attack at Marissa Collections. It has been dropping names for decades: Oscar de la Renta, Givenchy, Fendi, you name it. Waterside Shops boasts the greatest concentration of designer stores, such as Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, and Salvatore Ferragamo. For those who find joy in the hunt for the best deals, Miromar Outlets in Estero, featuring Saks Off Fifth and Neiman Marcus Last Call stores, has scores of designer brands for a steal.

Edibles: Naples is a destination for foodies, and it shows in its markets and gourmet shops. Several sell locally produced jams, salsas, dressings, dips, and other must-try edibles. Naples’ Oakes Farms Market has an extensive selection. You can even grind your own nut butters. Wynn’s Market offers a broad array of specialty and fine foods, along with more than 500 wines and a broad offering of beers, including organic brews. The Wynn family has been operating in Naples for nearly 80 years. DeRomo’s Gourmet Market in Bonita Springs has all things Italian and a custom gift basket department for foodies. For German products such as Old World mustards or authentic späetzle, head to Pepper’s Fine Foods.

Fitness and sport: Maybe all you need to step up your game is some new gear. To look and swing your best on the golf course, stop first at For the Love of Golf in Naples or The Golf Guys in Bonita Springs. For the cycling enthusiast, Naples Cyclery has it all, from wheels and accessories to clothing and even sandwiches and coffee to fuel your ride. Tennis buffs will find their bliss (and fabulous court attire) at JusTennis.

Glassworks: Naples’ natural light makes glass art a popular decor choice. Downtown’s Gallery One is among the first and foremost local galleries specializing in glass that runs the range from Dale Chihuly-inspired pieces to steam-blown and polished glass. Casanova Venetian Glass carries the work of 35 of the world’s top Murano glassblowers. Antica Murrina at the Promenade at Bonita Bay also specializes in Murano glass from Italy in the form of exquisite necklaces and other jewelry.

Handmade and creative: Everyone loves a one-of-a-kind piece. Artisans sell their handmade wares in shops and galleries throughout the region. At Random Acts of Art, American craft artists create everything from jewelry and pottery to outdoor sculptures. Check out the “Land Before Nintendo” old-school wooden puzzles and brain teasers. The Clay Place, as its name reveals, specializes in pottery, typically of sea life. For pottery you decorate with your own two hands, consider Mother Earth Pottery in Naples.

Interior decor: For accessories to personalize your home, we love A Horse of a Different Color in Venetian Village for its wildlife critter wall hangings and Gattles for its uniquely curated selection of luxury linens. Looking for a major do-over? Hit the merchants in the Naples Design District around 10th Street North or Clive Daniel Home. You’ll also find lovely stores for interiors, such as Summerfields and Traditions Classic Home Furnishings, between Central Avenue heading south and 10th Street North heading east.

Jewels: Whatever your taste for bling, you’ll find it in Naples. Whether you are looking for a statement piece or stunning estate jewels for your next gala, head to Provident Jewelry’s two stores on Fifth Avenue South. Just a few doors down, you’ll find the lovely boutique store Port Royal Jewelers. In Olde Naples, Cleopatra’s Barge is known for its unique Naples Medallions, while Carlson’s Fine Jewelry will outfit you in everything from chic to casual pieces. Along 41, Bigham Jewelers is the source for creative gold and gemstone pieces. Waterside Shops is a one-stop jewelry shop, with boutiques like Yamron, Tiffany & Co., and De Beers. Local favorite A.Jaron Fine Jewelry specializes in custom pieces.

Kids’ fashion: For the princesses in your kingdom, stop into All About April at the Village Shops at Venetian Bay. Little Luxe, downtown and at Waterside Shops, carries top designer brands such as Ella Moss for girls and Volcom for young surfer dudes. Beth Moné Children’s Shoppes on Third Street South specializes in designer brand Florence Eiseman.

Love and other sweets: Norman Love is the khan of confections in this realm. His artisanal chocolates and truffles are the ultimate sweet gift. Other locally owned spots to get your candy fix: Olde Naples Chocolate and Candy Grandy in Coastland Center, which stocks nostalgic candy and sweets from around the world.

Men’s fashion: Mondo Uomo roughly translates to “man of the world,” and that’s exactly how this longtime male fashionista mecca dresses you. Its lines come from top Italian and other European and domestic designers. Other stops: Tommy Bahama for the casual coastal look, John Craig for sophistication and designer brands such as Canali and Salvatore Ferragamo, and Joseph Wendt for custom and formal wear.

Nautically inclined: Whether you need supplies for Gulf excursions or clothes and decor to make a sea-seasoned statement, Marco Island has one of the best stores for everything from fishing poles to active garb. A nautical department store of sorts, the Ship’s Store fronts the harbor at Rose Marina. Surf & Turf Custom, something of a local secret, designs custom equipment.

Outdoor decor: Time spent on patios and pool decks makes outdoor decor as important as its indoor counterpart. To bring your indoor style out, shop at stores such as Elegant Outdoor Living and Outdoor Décor Store in Naples and Bonita Springs for everything from furnishings to fire pits. Check out the cool wall water fountains.

Pets: As far as top luxe for cats, dogs, and their owners, Pucci & Catana wins, paws down. A cheetah-print dog stroller, anyone? When in search of special treats for furry friends, a number of locally owned stores have the goodies. Try Top Dog Kitchen for healthy treats and products; Smilin’ Dog Bakery for grain-free pet food; and Dipidy Dawg for everything from dog cookies dipped in yogurt and grooming products to customized birthday cakes.

Quirky: Goodland and “quirky” are synonymous, so it’s not surprising to find everything from the fun to the funky at Fia’s Island Woman Boutique next to Stan’s Idle Hour restaurant. Serious shoppers can find one-of-a-kind fashions and jewelry; for the rest, novelties from martini sunglasses to funky hats await.

Resort shops: Besides resort logo apparel and beach towels, many resort shops carry prime stashes that make them worth a visit even if you’re not a guest. The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, stocks its shops with exclusive buys and hosts trunk shows; this month’s show features designs by Michael Aram, starting with a meet-and-greet with the artist on February 10 from 3- 6 p.m., and continuing through February 12. At JW Marriott, Marco Island, look for brands like Brighton jewelry and Sunsets ladies’ swimwear at its Sweet Waters store. Shopping in Estero at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa ranges from golf wear and gear to fine jewelry at Tiara, including exclusive designer and estate pieces.

Shoes: Obsessed with designer pumps and stilettos? At Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom, Waterside Shops, you’ll find Louboutin, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, and more. The Third Street South district can also satisfy your shoe fetish. A bevy of coveted designer pumps from Manolo and Fendi to Valentino and Charlotte Olympia will stop you in your tracks at Marissa Collections. Charleston Shoe Co. carries a unique line of machine washable shoes and glam cowboy boots, plus there’s Pratt’s Shoe Salon, specializing in the sandals we live in here in Southwest Florida. The staff at Georgie’s and the Shoe Resort in Marco Island like to say they carry pretty shoes that are comfortable, including an extensive line of Onex and a little-known Spanish comfort brand called Wonders.

Toys: Skip the big-box toy stores to find playthings as individual as that cherished child. Blue Mangrove Gallery on Marco Island, for instance, dedicates a corner to the Green Toys line plus kids’ books. Look in the gift shop at Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples for toys that educate and enrich. Gifts from Classroom Plus also teach while they entertain. For personalized shopping consultations, talk to the staff at Giggle Moon on Fifth Avenue South, who can fit you perfectly with the right gift for every age from a distinctive selection of award-winning toys planet-wide.

Utterly pampering: Spoil yourself or that special someone with perfume and luxurious skin care products from La Femme Perfumery in downtown Naples. Stop at the original Naples Soap Company in Tin City in Naples, or the location at Coconut Point in Estero, to pick up heavenly soaps and scrubs.

Vino: For the best advice on the perfect bottle for any occasion or gift, the Tony’s Off Third staff is uber-knowledgeable. Bleu Cellar has the best selection, plus concierge and delivery service. Great wine at practically cost? Try Three60 Market in Naples. One of the newest on the wine scene, North Naples’ Paradise Wine takes wine shopping to the next level with two in-store bars, noshes, and live music. Choose from 3,000 wines plus a complete line of other spirits.

Whimsy: “Fun Things for Fun People” is the tagline at Regatta, Fifth Avenue South’s popular shop for gifts to fit every personality, season, and budget. About a mile away, you can’t miss BRuno for a wide variety of unique and fun items for all ages and every budget; it’s nearly impossible to walk out empty-handed. Nearby, the eponymous artist at Nora Butler Designs creates intricate, tropically inspired drawings and gifts such as notecards, painted ornaments, bags, and shirts.

Xhale: Shop until you drop? Not in Naples, where your shopping time-outs can range from a walk on the beach near Third Avenue South retailers or stroll along the waterfront at Village Shops at Venetian Bay. Off Fifth Avenue South, take an art break at the von Liebig Art Center, or take a leisurely walk around Cambier Park. Duck out of the sun into the cool, welcome pub of Shea’s at Lansdowne Street, where the game is always on. At Mercato, catch a movie and a snack at Silverspot Cinema before you head back to your retail workout.

Yesterday: Antiquing around downtown Naples is a highbrow sport. Find timeless treasure troves of European collectibles at The Englishman, including furniture, oil paintings, and sculpture from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Ashley Adams Fine Art deals in top-shelf American and Asian antiques. Treasure Island Antiques carries quality furniture and home accessories, while Lovejoy Antiques specializes in jewelry and timepieces.

Zoo and nature shops: In addition to providing unusual finds, gift shops at local nature attractions often benefit wildlife and habitat. At the Naples Zoo, plush animals, puzzles, games, and fun T-shirts are the perfect way to remember your visit. Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary stocks a wide variety of nature-oriented jewelry, art, books, games, and toys for all ages. Naples Botanical Garden’s gift store is a must-visit for its exquisitely curated selection of practical and indulgent garden-inspired gifts—including live plants.