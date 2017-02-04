Sky’s the Limit: The Pelican Grand Beach Resort

Bask in the private paradise of the Fort Lauderdale resort's new penthouse suite.

by Anna Bjorlin

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to head down to Fort Lauderdale’s Pelican Grand Beach Resort to check out its new penthouse, aptly named Sky Suite.

The Sky Suite’s modern, eco-contemporary design encapsulates a series of bright, open spaces that include dining and living rooms as well as a private elevator that opens into the apartment. Its location on the twelfth floor ensures a peaceful atmosphere and unparalleled ocean views.

The main attractions are the balcony and, surprisingly, the master bath. The former measures 1,100 square feet and boasts a rooftop shower, a sunning area with lounge chairs, and a MicroSilk tub outfitted with Chromotherapy, light therapy, and massage jets. It’s the perfect vantage point to enjoy the sprawling panorama of aqua hues. The latter features a state-of-the-art marble steam shower (built for two) with Bluetooth capability.

It’s plausible to check into the Sky Suite and not want to venture out. But there are plenty of other reasons to check into Pelican Grand. Here are our top three:

1. Beachfront dining. Ocean2000, the resort’s waterfront restaurant, serves upscale American fare in its indoor dining room and lounge. Dinner also is served on the beach or on your balcony while enjoying the tranquil rhythms of twilight.

2. Ultimate relaxation. For a dose of R&R, indulge in the resort’s Swedish-inspired Pure Spa, located one floor below the Sky Suite. Those on a romantic getaway will find bliss in the Pure Romance treatment, which includes a couple’s bath experience, an 80-minute couple’s massage, and a bottle of Champagne.

3. Tropical vibe. The resort’s lazy river, infinity pool, and cozy ocean-side fire pit are all good reasons to indulge in a quick getaway that feels like an escape.