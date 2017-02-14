3 Light and Healthy Recipes to Make

by Anna Bjorlin

Hungry and in a hurry but don’t want to sacrifice nutritional value or taste? Try one of these recipes, courtesy of Chef Jeff Mitchell of The Local, the next time you’re craving a quick snack or a light meal. Each is able to be made in under 30 minutes, perfect for the go-getter who’s always on the move.

Hummus

Ingredients:

5 lbs of garbanzo beans

1 quarter tablespoon tahini

2 cups roasted garlic

2 cups water

1 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons salt

1 cup lemon juice

Method:

Place ingredients in food processor or blender until mixed smoothly.

Quinoa Salad

Ingredients:

1/3 cup quinoa

1/3 cup corn kernels, raw

1/3 cup English cucumber, seeded and sliced

1/3 cup grape tomatoes marinated in Balsamic Vinegar (to taste)

Thyme

Olive oil

Balsamic vinegar

Kosher salt

Quinoa Preparation:

1 cup quinoa

3 cups water

Rinse quinoa and cover with water. Bring to boil and simmer for 22 minutes. Spread quinoa on sheet tray to cool.

Method:

Mix quinoa, corn, cucumber, and thyme in a bowl. Season with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and kosher salt to taste. Top with tomatoes.

Spelt Salad

1/3 cups spelt

1 tablespoon feta, crumbled

2 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted

½ tomato, cut into 3 wedges

7 slices of zucchini, sliced thin

Oregano

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Kosher salt

Spelt Preparation:

1 cup spelt

3 cups water

Method:

Mix spelt, feta, pine nuts, tomato, zucchini, and oregano in a bowl. Season with olive oil, lemon juice, and kosher salt to taste. Arrange zucchini slices around the bottom of the bowl, and the tomato slices on top. Then place the spelt mixture in the middle.