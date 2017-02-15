Marco Island Seafood and Music Festival Returns to Veterans Community Park

by Rebecca Rehm

The annual Marco Island Seafood and Music Festival returns to Veterans Community Park this year for another weekend of family fun, delicious, fresh seafood, and exciting outdoor concerts. The festival – powered by scores of local volunteers and sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club, the Noontime Rotary Club, and the Kiwanis Club – will take place over the last weekend in March and is expected to have over 9,000 visitors. A large portion of the funds raised by the festival will go towards charitable donations to island service clubs.

Visitors can fill up on barbeque, locally-caught seafood, and other traditional favorites prepared by a variety of area restaurants, and enjoy a cold beer or fruity, tropical drink while they take in eight musical acts over the course of the weekend. The headliners for this year’s event are The Ben Allen Band (Friday), Caribbean Chillers (Saturday), and Rick & The Speed Bumps (Sunday). Between acts, festival goers can also check out the local arts and craft vendors or bring their little ones to the Kid’s Fun Zone.

“Each year, we’ve grown and tried to make it better. This year, we’re going all out and taking it to the next level,” said festival founder Stan Niemcyzk.

For the best deal, pick up a special Seminole Experience three-day pass that includes 4 drink passes, 1 Maine lobster meal, and access to a private tent with VIP seating – but hurry, limited tickets are available for purchase at the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit marcoislandseafoodandmusicfestival.com.