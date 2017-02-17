Sheryl Sashin Shares 5 Stationery Trends

Photography by Michael Caronchi

With a self-described passion for gorgeous papers and ribbons, Sheryl Sashin first opened Arabesque on Fifth Avenue South in Naples in 2001. The luxury stationer and gift shop is known for its expansive array of glorious wrapping papers, social and business stationery, fine writing instruments, unique gifts, and specialized invitations. Here, Sashin shares a handful of invitation trends to keep in mind when planning your next soirée.

Mixed Textures

A combination of engraving and letterpress printing in an invitation can make your party stand out in a crowded social season. “While engraving is raised, letterpress is pushed into the paper,” Sashin says. “Together they create a lovely yin and yang.”

Unique Shapes and Sizes

Use super-thick cards in interesting shapes and add pops of color on the edges of the card to differentiate your invitation in a colorfully bold way.