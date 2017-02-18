Local Kids Camps Offer Fun Activities

by NI Staff

By Michele Sotallaro

Finding engaging options for kids that mix fun, physical activities with developmental learning can be a challenge during spring break, but it doesn’t have to be. Consider these local camps, all taking place the week of March 13 to 20, which offer a little of everything and a whole lot of fun.

Greater Naples YMCA

A staple for many families throughout the year, the YMCA runs the gamut with spring break camp activities, including swimming, rock wall-climbing, canoeing, and reading time. The team of youth development staffers plan each day to ensure fun, new experiences for kids ages 6 to 14. Sign up for a day or the entire week, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Impact Martial Arts

This camp fuses high-energy activities with martial arts while balancing physical activities with art projects and reading time. Instructors also provide lessons on self-defense and how to respond to bullies. Kids 4 and older can attend single or half days, or the full week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early dropoff and late pickup are offered by request.

My Gym Naples

This children’s fitness center camp, which runs for half days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is open to potty-trained tots from 2-and-a-half to 11 years old. Activities change daily and incorporate fitness games, arts and crafts, dance, sports, as well as physical development exercises.