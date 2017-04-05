Cadillac’s CT6 offers true modern luxury

I nearly spilled my Starbucks mocha latte. How come? I spied my very first Cadillac CT6 out in the wild, cruising the street. Piloted by someone who might have actually bought one.

My first reaction was that this was a CTS, the flagship Caddy’s smaller sibling. But then I noticed the enormity of the thing. Its limo-like length. Its sculpted, piece-of-art-like grille. Its fabulous stance.

It looked a million bucks rolling on Midnight Silver 20-inch alloys, all steely-silver paintwork and tinted windows. All I could think was ‘wow’.

To me, one of life’s little mysteries – in addition to the continued adoration of the Kardashians – is why this new, flagship Cadillac isn’t soaring up the luxury sales charts.

Since it hit showrooms just over a year ago, its reception by American luxury sedan buyers has been tepid to say the least. Last month, fewer than 802 found buyers. In comparison, Caddy sold more than 2,440 honking Escalade SUVs.

I know, I know. Buyers of S-Class Mercs and BMW Sevens wouldn’t be seen dead in a Cadillac. Too much loyalty to the brands. Same with Audi A8 owners. That restricts the potential sales pool to Jaguar XJs, Lexus’ soon-to-be-replaced LS, and disrupters like Volvo’s new S90 and Hyundai’s Genesis G90.

I got a brief drive in a CT6 last year, but I’ve now just been able to spend a full week immersing myself in the hedonistic pleasures of the flagship CT6 model, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo AWD Platinum, all $88-grand’s-worth of it.

I still love the look of the thing. Still love walking up to it and gazing at those cascading front LED lights, that thrusting front grille and raked-back screen. It looks fresh, modern, elegant.