Easter Weekend Family Fun

Gather the kids together for an Easter weekend of family fun along the Paradise Coast.

At the Village on Venetian Bay in Naples, bring the little ones for complimentary photos with the Easter bunny at the Easter Jamboree on April 15. Merchants will also be handing out Easter eggs, and families can enjoy a variety of arts and crafts. From April 14 to 16, kids can also see the Easter bunny at Spring Fest at the Naples Zoo.

In Bonita Springs, hundreds of children are expected at the twenty-third annual Easter Egg Hunt and Games on April 15, from 10 a.m. to 1p.m., hosted by Royal Scoop. Kids aged 10 and under can join the search for thousands of treat-filled eggs and play fun games with the entire family. (239-949-4137)

In Marco Island, the annual Spring Jubilee with an Easter Egg Hunt for kids will be held at Mackle Park April 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

