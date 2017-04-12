Nutritious Recipes From Dr. Weil

Neapolitans who are keeping nutrition in mind may want to try the health-focused cuisine of restaurant chain True Food Kitchen, which recently opened a location in Naples. From cold-pressed juices and edamame dumplings to spaghetti squash casserole and a signature Ancient Grains bowl, the eatery’s concept is a collaboration between restaurateur Sam Fox and Dr. Andrew Weil, a popular alternative-medicine physician and best-selling author whose natural anti-inflammatory diet guides the menu. Here, Dr. Weil shares some of his recipes.

Organic Tuscan Kale Salad

o ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

o ¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

o 3 garlic cloves, minced (or microplane)

o ½ teaspoon salt

o Pinch of red pepper flakes

o 2 bunches kale (about 14 ounces), ribs removed and leaves sliced into ¼-inch shreds

o ½ cup finely grated Grana Padano or Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (grated on a Microplane)

o 2 tablespoons toasted whole wheat bread crumbs

o Grana Padano or Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese shavings, for garnish

Directions:

1. In a salad bowl, whisk together the oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and red pepper flakes. Add the kale and toss well to coat. Let the salad sit at room temperature for 10 to 30 minutes. Add the grated cheese and bread crumbs and toss again.

2. Garnish with the cheese shavings before serving. Cover any leftovers and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Quinoa Johnny Cakes

o 2 cups red quinoa

o 2 cups all-purpose flour

o ¼ cup evaporated cane sugar

o 2 tablespoons plus 1½ teaspoons baking powder

o Pinch of salt

o 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

o 2 cups whole milk

o 4 large eggs

o 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

o ½ teaspoon expeller-pressed canola oil

o 1 cup blueberries or bananas (depending on season)

o 1 cup Greek-style plain or vanilla nonfat yogurt

o Maple syrup, for serving

Directions:

1. Bring a saucepan with 4 cups water and 1 teaspoon salt to a boil. Add the quinoa and stir. Lower the heat to a simmer, cover, and cook until quinoa is dry and fluffy, about 20 minutes. Let cool.

2. Combine the flour, sugar, backing powder, salt, and cinnamon in a large bowl. Whisk well to combine. In another large bowl, combine milk, eggs, vanilla, and canola oil and whisk to combine. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and blend until well combined. Fold in the cooked quinoa, taking care not to overmix. Let the batter rest for at least 1 hour.

3. Lightly brush the cooking surface of a nonstick pan or griddle with canola oil. Ladle about 1/3 cup of the batter onto the hot pan. Drop 8 to 10 blueberries on top of each pancake. When bubbles form in the batter flip and cook on the other side until lightly browned. Continue with the remaining batter and blueberries or bananas (depending on preference or season). Serve topped with a dollop of Greek yogurt and maple syrup on the side.

Medicine Man

o 30 ounces (3 ¾ cups) unsweetened cranberry juice

o 20 ounces (2 ½ cups) strong brewed black tea, cooled

o 10 ounces (1 ¼ cups) unsweetened pomegranate juice

o 2 ½ ounces agave nectar

o 2 ½ ounces sea buckthorn juice

o 24 to 32 blueberries

o Soda water

Directions:

1. Combine the cranberry juice, tea, pomegranate juice, agave nectar, and sea buckthorn juice in a pitcher. Refrigerate until needed.

2. Muddle 4 blueberries in each tall glass, then fill the glass two-thirds full with the tea-juice mixture. Stir to mix. Add ice cubes and fill the remainder of the glass with soda water. Serve with a straw.