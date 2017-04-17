Gretchen Archer’s New Sassy Spy Thriller

This month, author Gretchen Archer is set to release Double Up, the sixth book in her popular Davis Way Crime Caper series. Archer, who splits her time between Naples and Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, has earned praise from the likes of famed author and fellow Naples resident Janet Evanovich for her lively, thrilling stories. In the latest installment, Archer picks up the tale of super spy Davis Way as she returns from maternity leave to find a sleek new casino threatening to put the Bellissimo, a casino Davis calls home, out of business. With her coworkers putting in their two weeks’ notice and moving away, it falls on Davis and some unlikely allies to save the Bellissimo. —R.R.