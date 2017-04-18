Five Simple Ways to Celebrate Earth Day

Mother Earth cares for us in so many ways, providing clean air, water, sustenance, medicine, protection, and awe-inspiring natural marvels. But are we caring for her in return? In honor of Earth Day on April 22, take a few simple steps to reduce your environmental footprint and show appreciation for our planet.

Festival Fun

Each year, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida hosts its annual Earth Day Festival where kids and grown-ups alike can enjoy green activities including boat tours, nature walks, and hands-on habitat experiences. The nature center will also be jam-packed with vendors and environmental exhibitors with lectures and children’s presentations scheduled throughout the day.

Bag It

A playful pattern ensures Baggu’s standard bag ($10) won’t be forgotten at home during a grocery run. The washable nylon satchel also folds up into a compact case that can easily fit in a small purse.

Be Informed

Did you know plastic caps need to be removed from bottles before they’re placed in the recycling bin? Study up on Collier County’s Solid & Hazard Waste Management guidelines for the Paradise Coast and practice proper protocol.

Sophisticated Swap

Replace plastic straws with eco-friendly W&P Design gold reusable straws ($15 for set of four), which happen to look chic in a cocktail glass, too.

Take Action

Every year on Earth Day, Keep Collier Beautiful participates in the Great American Cleanup, a national effort with projects ranging from beach cleanups to beautification tasks across the county. Sign up to volunteer at a location near you.