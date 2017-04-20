Naples Charity Register Cover Competition

We are now accepting submissions for the fourth annual Naples Charity Register Cover Competition. Entries should be original works that convey the concept of philanthropy, community, sharing or charitable giving.

The winning image of the Charity Register Cover Competition will be published on the front cover of the 2017-18 edition of the Naples Charity Register. A photo and brief story of the artist will appear inside the magazine, and this year’s winner will be awarded a $500 cash prize.

For rules, submission guidelines and to send an entry, please refer to the information below.

Please direct questions to nehrlich@palmbeachmedia.com.

Eligibility

The competition is open to local artists working in media that translates to a two-dimensional format through digital photography. This includes: photography; oil, oil pastel, soft pastel, charcoal, ink, watercolor, casein, gouache, acrylic, mixed media (all water media or oil based media); silver or other metal point; collage; mixed media collage; printmaking (etching, mezzotint, lithography, woodcut, monotype, mono print, aquatint).

The artwork must be original. If a painting is based on a photo, that photo must be the work of the artist.

Cover dimensions equate to 9” W x 10.85” H, with a bleed area of 9.250” W x 11.127” H.

The Charity Register flag will appear across the top of the cover, with a size of 8.5” W x 2” H. Submit work that fits this format accordingly. We reserve the right to crop the image to fit our cover presentation.

Entry

Click here to upload your submission.



Images should be sent as JPG files at 300 DPI, not exceeding 15 MB , tagged with your name and title of the work. (Mary Smith_pic.jpg).

, tagged with your name and title of the work. (Mary Smith_pic.jpg). Along with your artwork, please submit a short bio, not exceeding 200 words. Include the artist’s name, address and phone number, as well as the description of the entry according to the submitted materials. (Mary Smith_pic.1 — Title, Medium, Size.)

Deadline

Submissions will be accepted April 20 – May 20, 2017 .

. Starting on May 21, 2017, a short list of finalists will be open to a reader vote to select the cover winner.

Voting will run through May 31, 2017.

Copyright Note

All entries submitted to the competition must be original work. The artist must be the sole owner of the copyright of the submitted images/artwork. Artists accepted to be published will retain full copyrights of their images. Submitting the Entry Form gives Palm Beach Media Group the authorization and permission to utilize submitted materials for publication (print and digital) as well as marketing purposes including publicity by Palm Beach Media Group.