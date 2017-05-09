Matching Mommy and Me Accessories

Katherine Lande

“Women have always been an important source of inspiration for us—especially in their role as mothers. We wanted to celebrate that unique and unconditional relationship through fashion.” —Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana

 

Fashion houses are giving new meaning to the adage “like mother, like daughter” with pint-sized pieces that rival the chicness of their grown-up counterparts. Make matching your little one the modus operandi by grabbing these coordinating accessories.

Furry Friends

Leopard print calf hair top handle bag ($3,500), Gucci, Naples

Children’s rabbit shoulder bag ($650), Gucci, Naples

Dolce & Gabbana Summer 2017

Mother-daughter duos look oh-so-chic in coordinating women’s wear and mini-me fashions.

Sweet Sunnies

Franny sunglasses ($128), J.Crew, Naples

Children’s Selima Optique for Crewcuts sparkle sunglasses ($65), J.Crew, Naples

Twinning Style

Mambo print Sicily bag ($2,495), Dolce & Gabbana

Children’s mambo print fold-over bag with leather strap and crystal embellishments ($675), Dolce & Gabbana

Fabulous Footsteps

Oh! cotton-velvet sneaker with lip biting embroidery ($450), Stubbs & Wootton

Children’s Princess Junior cotton-velvet slipper with tiara embroidery ($250), Stubbs & Wootton

Better Together

Silver minaudiere with leather flowers ($1,790), Salvatore Ferragamo, Naples

Children’s silver glitter handbag ($675), Salvatore Ferragamo, Naples

Lip Service

Charlotte Olympia Kiss Me purse ($440), Marissa Collections, Naples

Children’s Incy Kiss Me Darcy ballerina flats in nude calfskin ($325), Charlotte Olympia

