Matching Mommy and Me Accessories

“Women have always been an important source of inspiration for us—especially in their role as mothers. We wanted to celebrate that unique and unconditional relationship through fashion.” —Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana

Fashion houses are giving new meaning to the adage “like mother, like daughter” with pint-sized pieces that rival the chicness of their grown-up counterparts. Make matching your little one the modus operandi by grabbing these coordinating accessories.