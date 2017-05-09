Matching Mommy and Me Accessories
“Women have always been an important source of inspiration for us—especially in their role as mothers. We wanted to celebrate that unique and unconditional relationship through fashion.” —Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana
Fashion houses are giving new meaning to the adage “like mother, like daughter” with pint-sized pieces that rival the chicness of their grown-up counterparts. Make matching your little one the modus operandi by grabbing these coordinating accessories.
Furry Friends
Leopard print calf hair top handle bag ($3,500), Gucci, Naples
Children’s rabbit shoulder bag ($650), Gucci, Naples
Dolce & Gabbana Summer 2017
Mother-daughter duos look oh-so-chic in coordinating women’s wear and mini-me fashions.
Sweet Sunnies
Franny sunglasses ($128), J.Crew, Naples
Children’s Selima Optique for Crewcuts sparkle sunglasses ($65), J.Crew, Naples
Twinning Style
Mambo print Sicily bag ($2,495), Dolce & Gabbana
Children’s mambo print fold-over bag with leather strap and crystal embellishments ($675), Dolce & Gabbana
Fabulous Footsteps
Oh! cotton-velvet sneaker with lip biting embroidery ($450), Stubbs & Wootton
Children’s Princess Junior cotton-velvet slipper with tiara embroidery ($250), Stubbs & Wootton
Better Together
Silver minaudiere with leather flowers ($1,790), Salvatore Ferragamo, Naples
Children’s silver glitter handbag ($675), Salvatore Ferragamo, Naples
Lip Service
Charlotte Olympia Kiss Me purse ($440), Marissa Collections, Naples
Children’s Incy Kiss Me Darcy ballerina flats in nude calfskin ($325), Charlotte Olympia
