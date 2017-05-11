By Beth Aschenbach and Danielle Norcross

Photography by Paola Wells

The only way to know if a place lives up to the hype is to experience it firsthand, so we recently hopped over for 48 blissful hours. We packed our itinerary with a range of activities, from visits to local haunts to the very best in luxury relaxation. Come along as we share our guide to haute places to stay and what to eat, see, do—and wear!—on Harbour Island.

Getting There: Nestled in the northeast of Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas, Harbour Island is fairly easy to get to from almost anywhere in the country. We flew out of Fort Lauderdale into North Eleuthera Airport. Then, we took a five-minute taxi ride to the dock and boarded a ferry for a brief lift straight into Harbour Island. Following a stop at the Government Dock, we picked up the golf cart we booked in advance to navigate the island during our stay–an absolute must.

Lovely Lodging: The many homes on Dunmore Town’s harbor side are in close proximity to the island’s best restaurants and shops—and are perfect for families with small children. We rented one using vrbo.com, which has an inventory of enchanting dwellings with names like Chatterbox, Jewelbox, and Coral House, a property currently being renovated by blogger Chassity Evans of Look, Linger, Love. We also highly recommend staying at The Dunmore, particularly in one of the guest cottages designed by Amanda Lindroth, who is known for blending Palm Beach glamour with island ease. There’s also the boutique Bahama House Inn and the eclectic Ocean View Club.