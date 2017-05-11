The Beauty of Milk

Cleopatra’s legendary beauty was due in no small part to her famous milk baths. Milk products are powerful beauty aids, imparting moisture and lightening skin. We recommend: Korres Greek Yoghurt Smoothie priming moisturizer ($42) and Advanced Nourishing Sleeping Facial ($45, both at Sephora); Dr.Jart+ Dermaclear Micro Milk Peel with peeling water and moisturizing milk ($42, Sephora); Isun Phyto-Enzyme Exfoliant made with yogurt with natural probiotics ($42, beautyhabit.com); and Apiana Alpine Milk guest soaps made with goat’s milk and honey ($3 each, beautyhabit.com).

How to Create the Perfect Brows

