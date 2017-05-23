Sweet Summer Cocktails

Photography by Michael Caronchi

Need a refreshing pick-me-up? Mix up a batch of these crowd-pleasing punches, courtesy of local chefs. Packed with fresh and fruity flavors, these tasty tipples are sure to be a hit at your next summer soireé.

Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade (yields 8 glasses)

Recipe by Brian Roland, Crave Culinaire

Nothing says summer quite like a tall glass of raspberry lemonade, and this recipe puts a twist on the traditional flavors with a splash of prosecco and elderflower liqueur.



Ingredients:

1 bottle prosecco

3 oz. elderflower liqueur

3 oz. sugar

½ cup pomegranate seeds

2 oz. triple sec

24 raspberries

14 whole lemons

Opal basil and fresh mint for garnish

Fresh mint

3 cups filtered water

In a small saucepot, combine elderflower liqueur, six raspberries, and sugar and bring to a boil. Lower heat slightly and reduce to a syrupy consistency. Strain, cool, and reserve. Squeeze the juice of 12 lemons and slice the remaining lemons for garnish. Combine the lemon juice, water, triple sec, and elderflower liqueur in a beverage dispenser or punch bowl. Add pomegranate seeds, raspberries, lemon slices, mint, basil, and ice. Garnish each champagne flute with a slice of lemon, two raspberries, fresh mint, opal basil, and pomegranate seeds. Pour four oz. of raspberry lemonade in each glass and top with prosecco.

Red Sangria (yields three pitchers)

Recipe courtesy of Lamoraga

Filled with chilled fruits, sangria is a go-to staple for any picnic party. Try mixing up a few pitchers of this traditional Spanish beverage for your next al fresco affair.



Ingredients:

½ cup sugar

½ cup brandy

3 bottles red wine (preferably Tempranillo)

½ cup red grapes

1 orange, sliced

1 apple, sliced

Add apples, oranges, and sugar to a large pitcher and muddle for 45 seconds. Add brandy and muddle again for 30 seconds to combine. Add red wine and stir to incorporate. Let stand in a tightly sealed container for at least 24 hours in the refrigerator before serving. To serve, pour sangria over ice.

Tequila and Spiced Fruit Cazuela (yields 15 glasses)

Recipe by Lisa Resch, Carolina Catering Co.

This light and refreshing Mexican beverage, filled with citrus flavors and spiced with a kick of jalapeno, makes the perfect poolside accompaniment on a sunny day.



Ingredients:

2 blood oranges

2 lemons

2 limes

2 grapefruits

2 small jalapenos

1 pineapple half

4 cups simple syrup (made with agave nectar and ½ cup raw sugar)

2 bottles Herradura Anejo

1½ bottles Grand Marnier

6 cans Fresca

Slice blood oranges, lemons, limes, and grapefruit into rounds. Chop pineapple half and marinate fruit in simple syrup overnight. When ready to serve, put mixture in serving bowl and add Herradura Anejo and Grand Marnier. Add jalapenos, sliced into rounds, ice, and top with Fresca.