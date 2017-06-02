Naples Modern

It seems counterintuitive to follow a modern architectural program in Olde Naples, but in this handsome residence, the juxtaposition works. The principals of BUILD and MHK Architecture and Planning describe the project as “modern with a Southern influence,” characterized by natural materials, strong textures, and an abundance of light. The axial element dissecting the home from the front entry to the rear elevation is constructed of hand-set, light gray stonework that contrasts beautifully with the dark wood slat ceiling. Vertical window openings invite light indoors and draw the eye upward to a loft space situated above the living areas and open kitchen. BUILD, Naples; MHK Architecture and Planning, Naples.