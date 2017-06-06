Kombucha Craze

A sweet and tart effervescent drink called kombucha, a fermented tea beverage, has grown in popularity among the health conscious. Packed with probiotics and phytonutrients, kombucha can help balance bacteria in the gut, which in turn has been linked to improved digestion, immune function, and even mood. In Naples, you can try seasonal flavors of kombucha on tap at Juicelation and The Bowl, which also offer pre-packaged bottles in flavors that include apple spice, ginger lemon, and hibiscus rose. Interested in making your own kombucha at home? Visit Circle C Farm in Bonita Springs, which sells the base brew and offers introductory classes on the basics of making kombucha. —Liz Petoniak