Celebrity Martini Glass Auction Reception

NI Staff

2017 Celebrity Martini Glass Auction Patron Reception, “Broadway At The Bakers” 

Date: January 13, 2017

Venue: The Regent, Naples

Benefiting: PAWS Assistant Dogs

Photography by Charlie McDonald Photography

 

Share This:

Related Post

David Lawrence Center’s Sunset Cruise
Naples Botanical Garden’s Foolin’ Arou...
Boys & Girls Club of Collier County’s Y...
Eleventh Annual Wishmaker’s Ball

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *