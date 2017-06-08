Design Meets Design June 8, 2017 NI Staff Show Caption Hide Caption Nehemiah and Danielle Channell Show Caption Hide Caption Show Caption Hide Caption Jill and Budge Huskey, Nicola Lutgert, Melanie Peck, Erik Lutgert, Kristin Cartwright, Wilfredo Emanuel Show Caption Hide Caption Show Caption Hide Caption Sonya Sawyer, Amanda Jaron Show Caption Hide Caption Show Caption Hide Caption Show Caption Hide Caption Micha Morelisse, Eric Olson Show Caption Hide Caption Carol Dismukes, Fern Schmidt Show Caption Hide Caption Stephen and Amanda Jaron, Wilfredo Emanuel, Linda Donnely Show Caption Hide Caption Show Caption Hide Caption Design Meets Design Date: March 10, 2017 Venue: “Azure” Residence @ Mercato Model Benefiting: A Jaron Fine Jewelry and Clive Daniel Home Photography by Lane Share This:FacebookLinkedinGoogle+PinteresttumblrTwitterMoreRelated Post Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Lee Memorial Health System Foundation’s Wild... Healthcare Network Golf Classic & Celebration Star Bright
