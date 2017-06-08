Forever Love For Your Forever Friend Party June 8, 2017 NI Staff Jess Moschella, Braden Maddock, Anitza Nunez Show Caption Hide Caption Adrianne Everhart, Bethany Loescher-Lloyd, Sara Biro, Paul Howell Show Caption Hide Caption Perry and Teta Roberts Show Caption Hide Caption Lynda Case, Ryane and Pat Hille Show Caption Hide Caption Bethany Loescher-Lloyd Show Caption Hide Caption Hosein and Rehana Syne Show Caption Hide Caption Aaron Steinberg, Jennifer Galloway Show Caption Hide Caption Jill McKee,Aaron Steinberg Show Caption Hide Caption Mary Ann Kaveski and Lee Meyers Show Caption Hide Caption Jennifer Galloway, Melissa Kaplan, Jill McKee Show Caption Hide Caption Ft. Myers Provident Jewelry Forever Love for your Forever Friend Party Date: May 4, 2017 Venue: Provident Jewelry Ft.Myers Benefiting: Gulf Coast Humane Society Photography by Charlie McDonald Photography Share This:FacebookLinkedinGoogle+PinteresttumblrTwitterMoreRelated Post Gulfshore Playhouse Penguins in Paradise Reception Fire & Ice Gala Naples Illustrated 2016 Leading Ladies Celebration
Leave a Reply