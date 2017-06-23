Festive Fourth of July Fireworks

Starting at 10 a.m., downtown Naples will come to life with a parade of festive floats, entertainers, a salute to armed services, and more. The route begins at Broad Avenue South and continues north up Third Street South, then east along Fifth Avenue South. Then the annual fireworks display from Naples Pier will begin at 9 p.m., so locals are invited to grab chairs or blankets and pick a spot along the beach from Lowdermilk Park to south of the Pier for the best viewing spots in town. On Marco Island, a family-friendly Fourth of July festival takes place on South Marco Beach, starting at noon and continuing until the fireworks shoot up overhead at 9 p.m.

Naples Parking: The Naples Police Department would like to remind the public that strict parking enforcement will take place in marked “No Parking” areas with close attention given to the entire length of Gulf Shore Blvd, blocked intersections, and fire hydrants. Be Advised: There will be NO PARKING allowed on either side of Gulf Shore Boulevard between 20th Avenue South and 8th Avenue North (Golf Drive). Persons are encouraged to use public parking in the downtown areas and to respect other’s property and not block driveways or park on private property without the owner’s consent. Fourth Avenue South will be a designated disabled parking beach end for those with proper disabled parking permits. Parking meters are enforced daily between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and no parking after 11:00 p.m. is allowed at the beach ends. Officers will direct traffic at most of the intersections. Please do not use the alleys, as this bottlenecks traffic, slowing everyone down.